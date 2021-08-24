TIPQA Web Connector 1.0 Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP S/4HANA Cloud

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIP Technologies, a leading provider of quality, compliance, and shop floor execution solutions, announced today that its TIPQA™ Web Connector 1.0 has achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, extended edition. The TIPQA Web Connector 1.0 integrates the TIPQA Quality Management Solution with SAP software to help organizations optimize business performance, effectively manage quality and compliance, and reduce risk.

"Our collaboration with SAP will empower highly regulated manufacturers with a configurable quality solution designed to improve workflow, automate processes, and easily scale to accommodate growth," said Badri Aavan, Director of Engineering and Operations at TIP Technologies.

The technical alignment of TIP Technologies' solutions with SAP S/4HANA gives industry leaders the ability to synch quality and manufacturing data in real-time for a true picture of the enterprise, resulting in more informed business decisions. Integration with SAP S/4HANA enables manufacturers to become more agile in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the TIPQA Web Connector 1.0 integrates with SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, extended edition using standard integration technologies. SAP S/4HANA is the next-generation business suite, built for the SAP HANA platform, with on-premise and cloud deployment options. It is designed to act as the digital core, helping customers drive digital transformation across their entire organizations, taking advantage of the award-winning, role-based user experience of SAP Fiori®.

Founded in 1989, TIP Technologies was one of the first to provide integrated quality assurance software using a commercial, off-the-shelf strategy. Now a recognized leader in the industry, TIP Technologies continues to develop highly respected software that is used by some of the world's largest corporations.

