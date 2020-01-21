TipRanks Identifies the Top 25 Analysts of the Decade
Jan 21, 2020, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TipRanks, the world's leading analyst ranking service, has identified the Top 25 Wall Street analysts of the decade. The fintech company measures and ranks the performance of financial analysts to provide accountability and transparency.
Over the last decade, it tracked more than 625,000 stock recommendations made by over 6,000 Wall Street analysts. The company ranked the analysts based on their average returns and success rate for each Buy or Sell rating over the following 12 months, as well as the number of ratings issued by each analyst.
Top 25 Analysts vs. Average Analyst vs. S&P 500
TipRanks discovered that top 25 analysts generated significantly higher returns than a rating issued by an average analyst, as well as the S&P 500.
In ten years, the average success rate of the best performing analysts, or the number of profitable recommendations measured over the period of 1 year, was 67.6%, and their average returns over the past decade outperformed the S&P 500 by 21%.
As comparison, an average analyst underperformed the S&P500 by 1.27% during the same time.
The Top 25 Wall Street Analysts of the Decade
TipRanks found that the technology sector dominated the decade. Out of the top 25 analysts, 21 specialize in the technology sector, 2 in finance and 1 in healthcare.
The top 25 analysts of the decade are:
- Joseph Foresi, Cantor Fitzgerald, technology - 89% success rate, 24.3% average return per recommendation
- Richard Davis, Canaccord Genuity, technology - 86% success rate, 44.5% average return per recommendation
- Glenn Greene, Oppenheimer, technology - 86% success rate, 22.1%, 44.5% average return per recommendation
- Brian Schwartz, Oppenheimer, technology - 77% success rate, 28.7% average return per recommendation
- Gerard Cassidy, RBC Capital, finance - 84% success rate, 28.9% average return per recommendation
- Brent Bracelin, Piper Jaffray, technology - 77% success rate, 29.2% average return per recommendation
- Mark Lipacis, Jefferies, technology - 76% success rate, 29.7% average return per recommendation
- Terry Tillman, SunTrust Robinson, technology - 82% success rate, 38.8% average return per recommendation
- Quinn Bolton, Needham, technology - 74% success rate, 23.4% average return per recommendation
- Matthew Hedberg, RBC Capital, technology - 77% success rate, 24.7% average return per recommendation
- Jonathan Atkin, RBC Capital, technology - 82% success rate, 17% average return per recommendation
- David Koning, Robert W. Baird, finance - 86% success rate, 20.8% average return per recommendation
- Brian Fitzgerald, Wells Fargo, technology - 86% success rate, 20.8% average return per recommendation
- Brandon Couillard, Jefferies, healthcare - 79% success rate, 28.6% average return per recommendation
- Youssef Squali, SunTrust Robinson, technology - 76% success rate, 29.8% average return per recommendation
- Ittai Kidron, Oppenheimer, technology - 70% success rate, 29.6% average return per recommendation
- Ross Seymore, Deutsche Bank, technology - 83% success rate, 27.6% average return per recommendation
- Brent Thill, Jefferies, technology - 74% success rate, 18.2% average return per recommendation
- Colin Sebastian, Robert W. Baird, technology - 73% success rate, 26.5% average return per recommendation
- Aaron Kessler, Raymond James, technology - 73% success rate, 24.1% average return per recommendation
- Brett Huff, Stephens, technology - 90% success rate, 32% average return per recommendation
- Raimo Lenschow, Barclays, technology - 74% success rate, 19.5% average return per recommendation
- Brian Peterson, Raymond James, technology - 74% success rate, 33.7% average return per recommendation
- David Windley, Jefferies, healthcare -77% success rate, 25.3% average return per recommendation
- John Difucci, Jefferies, technology - 69% success rate, 21.9% average return per recommendation
TipRanks co-founder and CEO Uri Gruenbaum, commented, "While we are not an analyst endorsement platform, we are always excited to see those that generate excess returns. When we launched TipRanks there was no accountability to those making financial recommendations, and investors could easily follow bad advice. I am delighted that investors can now easily follow those analysts who have consistently high success rates and average returns."
For additional information:
SOURCE TipRanks
