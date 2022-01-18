TipRanks Identifies the Top 25 Wall Street Analysts of 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TipRanks, the world's leading analyst ranking service, has identified the Top 25 Wall Street analysts of 2021.

The ranking was based on the analysts' ability to make accurate recommendations and generate returns with their stock ratings and price targets. TipRanks' algorithms calculated the analysts' average return and overall success rate over three months, and considered the statistical significance of each rating, with analysts who gave more ratings more likely to rank higher.

Analysts covering the Basic Materials and Financial sectors dominated the list, a shift from previous years, when Technology specialists prevailed. With five analysts on the list, Jefferies has the most representation.

For the first time, TipRanks will host an online Awards Ceremony, which will be streamed to a live audience.

TipRanks' CEO, Uri Gruenbaum, commented, "While we are not an analyst endorsement platform, we are always excited to see those who generate excess returns and are keen to highlight their success. One of the ways we level the playing field for individual investors is by making available the performance track records of analysts to individual investors, who can then follow the experts of their choice. I am extremely excited that for the first time we are going to hold an Awards Ceremony to acknowledge the very best analysts out there."

1. John Gerdes, MKM Partners, Basic Materials

93% success rate, 24.9% average return per recommendation, 43 ratings



2. Leo Mariani, KeyBanc, Basic Materials,

81% success rate, 16.2% average return per recommendation, 98 ratings



3. Scott Hanold, RBC Capital, Basic Materials

79% success rate, 18.3% average return per recommendation, 81 ratings



4. Chris Kotowski, Oppenheimer, Basic Materials

85% success rate, 10.4% average return per recommendation, 68 ratings



5. Randy Giveans, Jefferies, Services

76% success rate, 22.7% average return per recommendation, 58 ratings



6. Kenneth Lee, RBC Capital, Financial

86% success rate, 9.3% average return per recommendation, 66 ratings



7. Gabriele Sorbara, Siebert Williams Shank & Co, Basic Materials

80% success rate, 23.1% average return per recommendation, 66 ratings



8. John Freeman, Raymond James, Basic Materials

76% success rate, 13.9% average return per recommendation, 102 ratings



9. Michael R Lewis, Truist Financial, Financial

92% success rate, 12.1% average return per recommendation, 37 ratings



10. Brian Bedell, Deutsche Bank, Financial

82% success rate, 7.2% average return per recommendation, 71 ratings



11. Nitin Kumar CFA, Wells Fargo, Energy

80% success rate, 16.5% average return per recommendation, 49 ratings



12. Harsh Kumar, Piper Sandler, Technology

80% success rate, 16.2% average return per recommendation, 49 ratings



13. John Hecht, Jefferies, Financial

79% success rate, 12.1% average return per recommendation, 62 ratings



14. Owen Lau, Oppenheimer, Financial

89% success rate, 9.4% average return per recommendation, 44 ratings



15. Ki Bin Kim, Truist Financial, Financial

84% success rate, 11.6% average return per recommendation, 45 ratings



16. Mark Lear, Piper Sandler, Basic Materials

100% success rate, 28.3% average return per recommendation, 18 ratings



17. Gerald O'Hara, Jefferies, Financial

100% success rate, 19.3% average return per recommendation, 22 ratings



18. Ken Usdin, Jefferies, Financial

76% success rate, 8.8% average return per recommendation, 75 ratings



19. John Vinh, KeyBanc, Technology

76% success rate, 14.1% average return per recommendation, 54 ratings



20. Christopher Rolland, Susquehanna, Technology

77% success rate, 13.2% average return per recommendation, 53 ratings



21. Mark Lipacis, Jefferies, Technology

81% success rate, 11.9% average return per recommendation, 48 ratings



22. Neal Dingmann, Truist Financial, Basic Materials

71% success rate, 9.4% average return per recommendation, 96 ratings



23. RJ Milligan, Raymond James, Financial

87% success rate, 7.4% average return per recommendation, 47 ratings



24. Devin Ryan, JMP Securities, Financial

80% success rate, 5.5% average return per recommendation, 74 ratings



25. Allison Poliniak, Wells Fargo, Basic Materials

77% success rate, 7.0% average return per recommendation, 75 ratings

About TipRanks:

TipRanks is a leading fintech company, founded in 2012 with the goal of bringing transparency to the markets. TipRanks has developed the world's first Financial Accountability Engine™ that tracks and measures events including analyst ratings, social media activity, corporate filings, and news analysis. TipRanks owns and operates the www.TipRanks.com website, serving more than 3 million investors, and provides proprietary datasets to tier one banks and online brokers including Questrade, CIBC, TD Bank, NASDAQ, TD Ameritrade, DBS, Interactive Brokers, Santander, E*Trade, eToro, and others.



TipRanks is backed by top tier VC's and industry leaders, including former AG and governor of NY Eliot Spitzer, Finance Professor Roni Michaely, Poalim Capital Markets, Prytek and others. TipRanks was named one of the world's 50 Fintech "Emerging Stars" by KPMG and H2 Ventures.

For additional information:

