TipRanks Launches CoinWatch, a Comprehensive Platform for Data Aggregation and Analytics in the Cryptocurrency Market

CoinWatch is designed to eliminate a portion of the uncertainty felt by investors in this emerging market by providing the most complete view of the market, factoring in both hard facts and numbers, as well as the overall sentiment of the market in the news. CoinWatch will save investors in the cryptocurrency market hours of time in research while simultaneously increasing accuracy and improving performance. By assigning a score to the media buzz and news sentiment surrounding different crypto coins, CoinWatch creates a new benchmark for basing investment decisions which can be crucial in a market where recent news and emotions vastly effect the coin price.

"Out of the hundreds of web-sites around cryptocurrencies, only a few actually provide meaningful and actionable data. We've applied our proven technology and expertise in natural language processing and machine learning to create proprietary datasets, aimed at helping investors make better decisions," said Uri Gruenbaum, CEO and Co-founder of TipRanks. "We saw the confusion and uncertainty of investors in the cryptocurrencies world and decided that a new technological tool is required to make this world more transparent."

Key features of CoinWatch will include a cryptocurrency exchange converter, as well as comprehensive data on the news sentiment surrounding individual cryptocurrencies to aid investors in their decision making. Additional features, which will be rolled out in early Q2, include: a state of the art Coin Screener to uncover fresh investment ideas, heat maps of cryptocurrencies, as well as a portfolio tracker for investors. Data on the social media sentiment of individual cryptocurrencies and performance tracking of crypto investors will also be available on the platform in Q2. CoinWatch utilizes advanced natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning tools to create a proprietary dataset unique to the cryptocurrency world, by doing so the platform is able to aggregate and analyze millions of news articles from around the web to a single coherent picture.

About TipRanks

TipRanks, founded in 2012 by Uri Gruenbaum and Gilad Gat, brings transparency into the capital market by tracking and measuring the performance of professional analysts and other financial experts online. By utilizing Natural Language Processing (NLP) and its proprietary technology, TipRanks is able to comb the web to identify and monitor financial advice and predictions by individuals, as well as track and analyze more than 250,000 portfolios. The platform can also determine the overall investor sentiment for any given stock, giving its 500,000 plus monthly users even deeper investing insights. TipRanks currently enjoys partnerships with leading financial sites such as Nasdaq, Etrade, and Interactive Brokers. Company executives are regularly featured on CNBC, The Street, and more for their investment expertise. The platform has won multiple prestigious awards including; First Place for Outstanding Achievement at the IBM Watson awards in 2015 and one of the world's 50 Fintech "Emerging Stars" by KPMG and H2 Ventures.

