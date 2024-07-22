TipRanks Partners with DXtrade to Offer In-platform Stock Research to Traders Worldwide

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DXtrade, a multi-asset trading platform for FX/CFD brokers developed and maintained by Devexperts, has partnered with TipRanks, a fintech company that provides data and tools to help investors make informed decisions. DXtrade will integrate TipRanks' data-driven insights for stock screening and research into its platform.

With the addition of TipRanks' vast datasets and research tools, DXtrade is upgrading its platforms to offer new analytical tools. TipRanks is currently available in DXtrade's demo environment as an option that brokers can integrate into their services. DXtrade's customers will be able to access TipRanks' Trending Stocks Screener, Analyst Insights, and Breaking News, among other features, allowing them to see real-time updates impacting the markets.

DXtrade's offerings include a web trader, Android and iOS apps, and broker-dealing and client management tools. The platform provides advanced risk management functionality for FX dealers, allowing them to configure limits or exposure on instrument, group, and/or account level without the need to restart the platform. Traders benefit from flexible risk management settings with stop-loss and take profit settings in the order entry and on chart; and an embedded trading journal and dashboard to track their performance and strategies. Other features include alerts, responsive charting with 100+ studies and 40 drawings for technical analysis tools, market news, and economic calendars.

TipRanks has earned a sterling reputation for providing a wide offering of data and insights on publicly traded securities. Through its numerous tools such as breaking news feeds, real-time portfolio analysis, and data-driven insight services, TipRanks has become a "must have" for institutional and retail investors alike.

"We are very excited to be combining forces with DXtrade," said Gilad Gat, Co-Founder and CTO of TipRanks. "TipRanks is committed to spreading transparency and information throughout the capital markets. We are delighted to have the opportunity to expand our reach to Devexperts' many customers, helping investors from around the world make data-driven decisions."

Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform at Devexperts, said, "We are continuously looking for ways to develop and improve our offerings wherever possible and believe end-users will benefit from the addition of the TipRanks widget to our platform. This will allow for more informed trading decisions, with insights and updates being delivered in real time for maximum support and efficacy."

About Devexperts

Devexperts has been developing software for the capital markets since 2002. The company's flagship solution is DXtrade, a platform for brokers offering investing in stocks, commodities, futures, options, forex, funds, and cryptocurrencies. Among their clients are retail and institutional brokerages, wealth-management firms, banks, and exchanges. With headquarters in Ireland, Devexperts' development team consists of 900 engineers located in offices in the USA, Germany, Bulgaria, Singapore, Portugal, Turkey and Georgia.

About TipRanks

TipRanks is an investment research company that levels the playing field, giving every investor access to invaluable stock research information that was formerly available only to top Wall Street experts. Using machine learning and AI, TipRanks gathers publicly available information about stocks, and presents it in easy-to-understand datasets. Brokerages and banks as far spread as the U.S., Singapore, England and Canada have incorporated TipRanks' stock research data into their platforms, giving their customers the means to bolster their investment returns.

