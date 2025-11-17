TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, November 12, TipRanks and KB Securities signed a strategic partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The signing ceremony, held at KB Securities headquarters, was attended by KB Securities CEO Lee Hong-gu, TipRanks CEO Uri Gruenbaum, and key executives from both companies.

TipRanks partners with KB Securities: South Korea’s largest financial institution

With this agreement, KB Securities and TipRanks have agreed to collaborate, strengthening KB Securities' capabilities by providing global investment information using TipRanks' proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and big data stock research tools. Their goal is to deliver customized content tailored to the latest global investment trends for domestic Korean retail investors.

Furthermore, TipRanks' unique datasets — including company analysis-focused news, analyst reports, and stock Smart Scores — will be sequentially introduced to KB Securities' two primary trading platforms: the MTS ('Mobile Trading System'), named 'KB M-able' and the WTS ('Web Trading System'), called 'M-able Wide.'

TipRanks Co-founder and CEO Uri Gruenbaum said, "Korea is an innovative market where overseas stock investors are rapidly increasing. We are very pleased that, through cooperation with KB Securities, Korean investors will be able to utilize global analysis data and insights."

KB Securities CEO Lee Hong-gu stated, "In the rapidly changing global investment environment, accurate and transparent investment information is a key factor in gaining customer trust. Through this collaboration, we will support KB Securities customers to experience customized investment information at the level of local investors."

About KB Securities

KB Securities is a leading investment bank and securities firm headquartered in Seoul, providing full-spectrum financial services across Global Business, Wealth Management, Investment Banking, and Sales & Trading. As a core subsidiary of KB Financial Group-Korea's largest financial group by total assets, KB Securities is backed by strong capital, credit stability, and group-wide synergy.

About TipRanks

TipRanks is a global fintech company that provides investment information to over 100 financial institutions worldwide, including institutions in the U.S., Canada, Japan, and Singapore. Its technology systematically visualizes data from analysts, bloggers, and institutional investors. In addition to data provision, TipRanks operates its own app and website, offering investors various analyses and insights.

