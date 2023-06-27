TipRanks Wins First Place in the "Objetivo Fintech Award 2023" Contest

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TipRanks, the stock research website that levels the playing field for every investor, has placed first in the Objetivo Fintech Award 2023 contest. The contest's main sponsor, Vector Casa de Bolsa and VectorGlobal, named TipRanks "the most innovative technology and financial company in the world in 2023."

The win attests to TipRanks' excellence in processing terabytes of financial data and transforming them into very simple tools for analyzing stocks and ETFs. The contest's organizers cited TipRanks' proficiency at making investment data transparent and helping investors make better financial decisions, based on reliable data. TipRanks' expertise at monitoring and measuring the performance of more than 96,000 financial experts helped it clinch the first-place position.

Vector's Global Fintech contest attracted Fintech companies from across the world, with contestants from 32 countries on four continents angling for first place. TipRanks beat out worthy competitors from Asia, America, Europe and Africa. Among the judges were experts from the venture capital sector, supported by institutions such as Google Cloud.

Vector Casa de Bolsa and VectorGlobal, the contest's sponsor, is a full-service broker dealer and wealth manager. The contest's co-sponsor, Finnovista, is the largest FinTech and Insurtech collaboration platform in Latin America. Innovatively, the contest was held in the virtual world of Vector's Metaverse, with avatars representing the judges and contestants.

The contest's emcee, SofIA, was virtual as well. Created by Vector Casa de Bolsa and VectorGlobal using Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT, SofIA is the first Virtual Assistant in Latin America's financial system. SofIA wowed the audience, introducing the managers of Vector Casa de Bolsa, VectorGlobal and Finnovista as well as the international panel of judges. The virtual assistant also had the privilege of announcing TipRanks as the winning Fintech company.

Edgardo Cantú, Executive President of Vector Empresas and General Director of Vector Casa de Bolsa, commented, "As Vector and Vector Global, the only global Mexican financial company with a presence in ten countries, we are delighted with the opportunities that our Objetivo Fintech Award contest has given us. Thanks to the contest, we can create an alliance with Tipranks, and offer differential added value to our clients. This is evidence that Objetivo Fintech is not only allowing us to learn first-hand about the major global trends in real-life financial technology applications, but also is generating visibility for our brand on four continents." Cantú continued, "In addition to this alliance opportunity, the celebration of the award ceremony in the Vector metaverse shows our firm commitment not only to talent without borders, but also to the latest technological trends. We are already adopting those trends at Vector and Vector Global, as demonstrated by our emcee, SofIA, who is the first virtual assistant in the financial sector of LATAM, entirely created with Generative Artificial Intelligence. Our sincere congratulations to TIPRANKS for having been chosen as the best Fintech of 2023!"

Mónica Martínez Montes, Director of Innovation at Vector Casa de Bolsa, highlighted that "the fact that so many FinTechs, investors, large technology companies, embassies and associations have chosen to join our ecosystem, is a testament to how Vector's collaboration and interaction with innovators is already a reality, the fruits of which are already making a difference, both for all participants, and for our clients."

Uri Gruenbaum, CEO and co-founder of TipRanks, said, "TipRanks is proud to be recognized as the top Fintech company by the Vector Global Objetivo Fintech Award. This underscores our mission to be at the cutting edge of financial technology innovation to help the everyday investor. We will continue to bring TipRanks' customers the best and latest technology, as we level the playing field for everyone."

About TipRanks Ltd.

TipRanks is a multi-award-winning financial technology company that analyzes financial big data to provide market research tools for retail investors. The TipRanks Financial Accountability Engine scans and analyzes financial websites, corporate filings submitted to the SEC, and analyst research, to rank financial experts in real time. Its alternative datasets allow all types of investors to use institutional-grade tools.

