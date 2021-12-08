Tips for Balancing and Thriving in an Online Hybrid JD

CONCORD, N.H., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students in the part-time and mostly online Hybrid JD in Intellectual Property, Technology, and Information Law at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law (ranked #4 in IP for 2021) have discovered three practical strategies that have allowed them to maintain a full-time job and fulfill personal obligations while pursuing their law degree.

1. Schedule Classwork and Balance Homelife

Students recommend scheduling time each day for coursework, such as watching pre-recorded lectures and completing reading assignments. Because of the flexibility of the program, these times can be whenever the student is available.

"I work 6 to 10 hours a day and then accomplish 1 to 3 hours of coursework in the evenings," says Hybrid JD student and Florida resident James Rego. "And there is still time on the weekend for me to spend time with my family and pursue my hobbies."

"The flexibility of the program has enabled me to plan my week according to when and where I want to complete my coursework," says Nicholas Barber, a Hybrid JD student from Louisiana. "I'm able to spend time with my family and children and complete my coursework as my schedule allows."

2. Get Support and Make Connections

Students in the Hybrid JD program learn from a premier faculty that includes patent experts, technology law gurus, and trademark scholars. They engage with a diverse class of professionals from across the U.S. representing multiple industries, including science, engineering, technology, military, healthcare, law, and entertainment.

"The staff and professors have advocated for our success at every step," says Rego, "and they regularly make themselves available for help with coursework, careers, and even mentorships."

"I speak to several of my classmates on a daily basis," Barber shares, "about class, our jobs, or even about our children. Faculty and alumni have also personally assisted me in many ways and I truly consider them all my friends and colleagues."

3. Take Advantage of In-Person Immersions

As part of the fulfillment of ABA standards, the Hybrid JD program requires students to attend four in-person immersion sessions throughout the year. Each session consists of live lecture class time, as well as time for non-classroom activities, such as individual sessions with Career Services staff and social events.

"The immersion periods are a welcomed feature of this program because we get to interact with our classmates and professors," says Hybrid JD student Dawn Harley from New Jersey. "We are building relationships that will last after we graduate."

"The in-person immersions let you get to know your professors and classmates on a personal level, not just over a discussion post or assignment," says Barber. "The opportunity to engage in a conversation and network in person is priceless."

More details about the admissions process and the Hybrid JD program can be found on the school's website.

About University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law

Accredited by the American Bar Association, UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law is located in Concord, New Hampshire, and is ranked as one of the nation's top 100 law schools and, for the 30th year in a row, a top 10 school for the study of intellectual property law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brad Wuorinen

(214) 932-0937

[email protected]

SOURCE University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law