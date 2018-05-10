Tips for Choosing Senior Care in Commemoration of Older Americans Month

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 8 million Americans receive annual support from paid long-term care services, and this number is projected to reach 27 million by 2050. Decisions about senior care are critical to the individual's physical and mental health and well-being. In recognition of May's Older Americans Month, OnlyBoth Inc. is offering free access to the newest edition of its nursing-home benchmarking engine, based on the latest Nursing Home Compare data, to everyone looking to evaluate nursing homes over the next three months.
WHEN:
May 2018
WHERE:
Nationwide Observance
WHY:
Because it's important to offer guidance to older Americans during pivotal transition periods in their lives, here are several tips for choosing senior care:
- Research which facility is the best fit – Consider specifically how the patient's condition, ongoing treatment needs, and budget will align with local facilities. By using government provided performance data about institutions, patients can evaluate general safety infractions, cleanliness, staffing ratios, over-medication and medication error, overall star ratings and more via www.benchmine.com.
- Make unbiased comparisons based on factual data – Quality of care is the top priority when older Americans are approaching often complicated and emotionally-taxing decisions regarding next steps in residential living. Marketing claims and promises abound, yet potential patients need objective data on which to base their own decisions. Using automated benchmarking engines dedicated exclusively to evaluating these facilities, older Americans can easily find answers to their most poignant questions in plain English, without anyone's opinion influencing their judgements.
- Conduct in-person visits - After determining which facilities deliver the highest quality care in a geographically convenient location, it's imperative to visit them personally. Older Americans can use the data that's been compiled as a springboard to start meaningful conversation about wants and needs; include challenging questions about facility strengths and shortcomings. This checklist is helpful for pointed questions to administrators, nurses, and families of other residents.
WHO:
Senior Care Benchmarking Expert, Raul Valdes-Perez, OnlyBoth CEO, Pittsburgh, can provide phone or Skype interviews throughout the month of May. OnlyBoth offers complete performance transparency across nursing home and home health environments through its unique Web-based benchmarking engine, www.BenchMine.com.
Mr. Valdes-Perez's availability (subject to change):
- May 10-11 1:30-6:30 PM EST
- May 14-16 10 AM to 1:30 PM, 3-5 PM EST
- May 28-31 9 AM to Noon, 2 – 6:30 PM EST
To schedule a time to talk with Mr. Raul Valdes-Perez, please contact Yuliya Kutuzava at 203-504-8230, ext.131 or email at ykutuzava@knbcomm.com.
About OnlyBoth
Pittsburgh-based OnlyBoth Inc. offers complete performance transparency across nursing home and home health environments through its unique Web-based benchmarking engine, www.BenchMine.com. OnlyBoth® leverages current, rich data and unique artificial intelligence technology to provide automated, unbiased perspective in statement format for compare-and-contrast focused decision-making. Named one of Gartner's 5 cool vendors in Analytics for 2016, the technology transforms public data into concise, easy-to-understand statements about how facilities are excelling and where they can improve. Just as search engines seamlessly streamlined information-seeking, OnlyBoth revolutionizes benchmarking of nursing homes, home health agencies, and ultimately of all healthcare providers. For more information, please visit https://www.benchmine.com and https://blog.onlyboth.com.
