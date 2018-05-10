Tips for Choosing Senior Care in Commemoration of Older Americans Month

Because it's important to offer guidance to older Americans during pivotal transition periods in their lives, here are several tips for choosing senior care :

- Research which facility is the best fit – Consider specifically how the patient's condition, ongoing treatment needs, and budget will align with local facilities. By using government provided performance data about institutions, patients can evaluate general safety infractions, cleanliness, staffing ratios, over-medication and medication error, overall star ratings and more via www.benchmine.com .



