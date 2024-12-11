Tips for Looking After Aging Parents During the Busy Holiday Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Even during the hectic holiday season leading to Christmas and New Year's there's always extra help to give the best possible care for children looking after their elderly senior parents, according to assisted living consultant Carline Cadet Francois.

Often during these busy hectic times, says Cadet Francois, children are pulled in multiple directions, overwhelmed, and feel that they may not be giving their parents the proper attention and care they deserve.

Another way children can alleviate stress is to introduce mom or dad to short-term respite care at an assisted living facility. Some smaller assisted living facilities will allow elderly parents who need extra care to stay for a short-time without any long-term commitment. Many people don't even know about smaller assisted living facilities. They can actually provide superior personalized care in a familiar home setting often costing less than larger settings. These facilities can provide all the care that a larger facility offers.

"At this point, sometimes they're crying because they're having a hard time dealing with it all. I'm always surprised about how much these loving caregivers don't know because there are excellent options and resources out there that can help them look after aging family members," said Cadet Francois.

For example, tapping into resources such as community church groups where someone could come to their house regularly to help mom and dad and alleviate stress.

"A lot of them don't know how to ask for help and what paperwork they're going to need to get it started," says Cadet Francois. "She has organized an Assisted Living and Caregivers Conference designed to provide the support, education, and connections that can make a huge difference."

She also has a course that guides children looking for extra support to look after their aging parents, which can be accessed on her website.

However, a word of warning, she cautions, because not all assisting living communities are created the same.

"Some are better than others and it really depends on the management. To make it easier for you to choose the right facility that offers excellent care, we have hand-picked only the best smaller living facilities from across the U.S.," said Cadet Francois.

That list is available on her website or by emailing [email protected].

Generally, smaller assisted living facilities offer a home-like environment, more personalized care, and better one-on-one services than some other options.

At the same time, residents have a better quality of life, enjoying the company of other guests, and the home with all its amenities in a small group setting.

"Most people don't even know these smaller facilities exist," says Cadet Francois. "They can be any typical house within your community. You might have one in your neighborhood and not even know it. They are typical homes for four to 15 people who need extra care.

"These smaller assisted facilities also offer enjoyable activities for seniors that stressed-out children may not have the time or ability to give to their parents. Who knows, mom and dad may even enjoy the experience and decide to stay," said Cadet Francois.

Cadet Francois also offers help for people interested in setting up an assisted living facility in Florida.

These entrepreneurs and investors are typically from the medical community but are not required to be. She can help them navigate the complicated process of setting up the assisted facility that must adhere to multiple government regulations and ongoing support such as marketing.

For further information or to schedule an interview contact Carline Cadet Francois at [email protected].

