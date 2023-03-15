Tips for Parents: The Best Time to Start Sleep Training

#WorldSleepDay: Sleep Is Essential for Health for Babies and Parents

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To increase awareness for World Sleep Day and reinforce the importance of Sleep for physical, mental, and social well-being, leading Baby Tech company Hubble Connected asked Xan Coffman, founder of MyBaby Sleepology to provide tips to new parents for sleep training.

MyBaby Sleepology and Hubble Connected Celebrate World Sleep Day with Tips for Parents to Sleep Train their Infants Hubble Connected Eclipse and Eclipse+ are great tools to help parents sleep train infants.

One of the most common questions asked by new parents is "Should we wait until our baby gets through the 4-month sleep regression to see if we need to sleep train?" Unfortunately, this is the one regression that has no end to it as it is a biological shift in a baby's sleep. Sixteen weeks+ is a great age to teach babies how to self-soothe and sleep more independently, which will ultimately lead to consolidated nights and long naps for the entire family!

So, What Is the Four-Month Sleep Regression?

All infants experience a shift or regression in their sleep around four months, with significant changes in their sleep patterns and behavior. This is a normal, biological phase in a baby's development, but it can sometimes be challenging for parents.

For one thing, babies may start to wake more frequently during the night and take shorter naps.

At about this age, babies begin to develop more adult-like sleep patterns. They spend less time in deep sleep and more time in lighter, REM sleep, which can mean waking more frequently during the night. Babies also go through a developmental leap, they may become more aware of their surroundings and more easily distracted by noises and other stimuli.

How Can Parents Help Babies Through It?

Consistent Bedtime Routine: Having a consistent routine can help signal to your baby that it's time to sleep and can help them feel more secure and relaxed. This can include things like a warm bath, feeding, a story, and a lullaby. Optimal Sleep Environment: The room should be 68-72 degrees and pitch black, with continuous white noise. There are great products on the market today that can help parents such as Smart Soothers and white noise machines. (We love the Hubble Connected Eclipse and Eclipse+ Smart Soothers that combine a Wi-Fi audio monitor, multi-color night lights and hundreds of lullabies, calming noises, and more.) Age-Appropriate Schedule: It is important that your baby gets enough daytime sleep and is on an age-appropriate schedule. From 4-7 months babies should be taking 3 naps a day of at least 1 hour each. Consume Enough Calories: Most pediatricians want babies 4 months + to consume between 24-32 ounces in a 24-hour period. If a baby needs a middle-of-the-night feeding to achieve this, that's okay, but try and make sure that the nighttime feeding is a nutritional need and not just a way to get the baby back to sleep. Falling Asleep On Their Own: Placing your baby down fully awake at bedtime is important. That way, when they inevitably wake in the middle of the night, they'll know how to confidently get themself back to sleep.

This can be a tough time for parents to navigate! The team at MyBaby Sleepology works with families worldwide to help them get the sleep they need. To learn more and schedule a free consultation, visit MyBaby Sleepology.

About MyBaby Sleepology

Founded in the belief that quality sleep is critical for an infant's development and mood and the positive impact sleep training has on the entire family, MyBaby Sleepology offers custom programs for new parents to help them through the sleep training journey. There are programs available for newborns to toddlers, all customizable to parenting lifestyles.

About Hubble Connected

With a mission to empower parents to raise healthy and happy babies, Hubble Connected offers a full range of smart connected nursery products that aim to keep families connected and ensure child safety from birth to adolescence. Hubble Connected's award-winning products have kept over 11 million babies' safe and connected via its range of smart baby monitors and have generated over $1 billion in sales. For more information, please visit www.hubbleconnected.com and follow Hubble Connected on Instagram

Media Contact:

Sara Trujillo

917-295-5491

[email protected]

SOURCE Hubble Connected