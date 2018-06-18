Tips for Selecting the Best Bank for Your Small Business

Relationships Matter:

Every business is unique. Finding an experienced banker that understands the challenges impacting your business and industry are crucial to your success. Community banks are focused on building relationships with their clients and take the time to learn your business. They are invested in your success and want to help you grow and succeed.



Timely, Local Decision-Making:

Small businesses often require a quick response time when it comes to obtaining business loans. One of the many benefits of selecting a community bank, is their ability to provide quick decision-making and access to executive management.



Custom-Tailored Solutions:

No two customers are the same. Finding a bank that recognizes that every client is unique and is able to provide flexible, financing and cash management solutions is key.



Community Focus:

As a small business, you understand the importance of supporting neighboring organizations and giving back to the community. Local banks have a community first mindset and donate a portion of their proceeds to create positive changes. Plus, you will often find employees volunteering and serving in leadership roles for civic and nonprofit organizations.

If you are a small business, and are looking for a relationship-focused bank, Bank of Southern California is quite possibly the right choice for you. For more information about Bank of Southern California and services for small businesses, visit https://www.banksocal.com/.

About Tony DiVita:

Tony DiVita is Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer at Bank of Southern California. With over 30 years of community and regional banking experience, he has a proven track record in the industry and a commitment to success. He works from the Bank's corporate headquarters in Del Mar.

About Bank of Southern California:

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, Calif., is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients.

The Bank currently operates seven branches in San Diego and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, and a production office in Orange County.

For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/ or call 858-847-4780.

