NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media is the crux of digital marketing. Instagram alone has proven itself to be the most valuable online social media platform for businesses, with individual posts and Instagram stories garnering thousands of likes, comments, and views from follower engagement. Instagram stories were added to the platform in the middle of 2016, and their significance has skyrocketed; while users were originally hesitant regarding the feature, now millions of users click through story after story, advert after advert, with the seamless user experience driving high viewership and low exit rates. Instagram stories present a valuable advertising opportunity to brands worldwide, and below are some key ways to use stories to increase your brand following and gain a position in the social media world.

Utilize the community through mentions: A beneficial feature of Instagram stories is the ability to mention other accounts on posted photos or videos. Simply including an @ handle on a story can increase engagement with the post, as this directly links your story with another profile. Mentions can be extreme traffic-pushers if your brand can utilize celebrities or other public figures in their story content. However, another effective way to use mentions is by involving followers. Mentioning followers who have tagged your brand in their posts or mentioned you in their own story drives a sense of personal interaction, making your brand feel more accessible and leading to more followers.

Cleverly promote your content: Connecting your Instagram content with your online written content can prove to be the ultimate digital marketing duo. Promoting blog posts and fresh posts on your story can gather more views on your content pieces, pushing followers to have a deeper relationship with your brand. Carola Jain, Spartan CMO, uses stories in a fun or clever way, not only as an avenue of content promotion. Relate your content to current trends and issues so viewers will be more likely to engage with your posts.

Instagram shopping exists: For brands that are selling physical products like clothing and accessories, Instagram stories are another avenue for users to purchase your products through. Instagram shopping allows you as a business to post product placements on your story. These placements are attached to links leading directly to your products, so viewers can see a story, click on a product they like, learn more about it, and buy it, all in one action line. Instagram shopping is a valuable tool for clothing and home decor markets, where users are always online looking for inspiration and new styles to incorporate into their own closets and spaces.

Instagram stories are a brilliant tool for any digital marketer and CMO Carola Jain can stand-up for their effectiveness. Assess your brand's online presence, then start creating fun, engaging Instagram story content to reap the benefits from this addicting feature.

