NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most popular social media developments over the past few years is Instagram Stories. Essentially, users can post images and videos in slideshows, allowing users to scroll through content in sequential order. Since its inception, it's been used by over 1 billion users on a monthly basis, providing a steady stream of content to Instagram enthusiasts and novices alike. To get the most out of this feature, here are a few tips for using Instagram stories to increase your brand following.

First, be mindful of the different features of Instagram Stories. As spotlighted by Carola Jain, this social media feature allows users to add multiple images and videos at once. What this means is that, unlike in years past, you won't have to manually add each piece of content to your story. This update makes the content creation process more seamless. This is just one of the many features of Instagram Stories to know before getting started.

Second, keep content included in Instagram Stories on-brand. If a company is active on Instagram, it's fair to assume that it is present on other platforms, Facebook and Twitter being just a few examples. Companies would be wise to maintain consistency across all platforms, such as in regard to colors, font styles, and language. Instagram Stories should reflect what has been previously established on other platforms. As Carola Jain can attest, this provides uniformity that's expected of companies on social media.

Third, understand the importance of highlighting Instagram stories. If there is a certain story that a user would like to have available for more than 24 hours, which is the standard for this social media feature, this can be done by making it a "highlight." Not only does this make it more prominent in an Instagram profile, but users will be able to access it for a longer period of time. Whether the "highlight" is a piece of promotional material or a video meant to inform users, businesses that are just starting to use Instagram may find this useful.

Fourth, and finally, engage your audience. Social media is built on the concept of user interaction, which applies to Instagram Stories as well. There are numerous ways that this feature can be used for interactive purposes. For example, if a company posts an image, they may add a poll that viewers can vote on regarding said image. While this may seem like a simple inclusion on the surface, it adds a layer of interactivity to an already interactive platform.

