Tips on Celebrating This Festive Season Safely by Avoiding "Forever Chemicals"

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season here, gift-giving, cookies for Santa, and family gatherings are in full swing. However, there's one gift no one wants this year: exposure to PFAS or "forever chemicals." From experience in handling PFAS exposure cases, Cory Watson Attorneys offers these tips to celebrate more safely by avoiding exposure.

PFOA (Perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid) are part of the chemical family 'PFAS' (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). PFAS make up a large, diverse family of compounds that have historically been used in manufacturing for various household items including cookware, cosmetics, and clothing due to their waterproof and stain resistant qualities as well as their resistance to extreme temperatures. However, findings in the early 2000s showed that PFAS can remain in human blood over long periods, leading to the nickname "forever chemicals."

According to EPA, the presence of PFOA and PFOS in the human body over time leads to an increased risk of serious health conditions, including several types of cancer, thyroid disease, and ulcerative colitis. PFAS exposure has also been linked to low birth weights, hypertension, and other health conditions.

Avoiding PFAS this Holiday Season

While awareness of PFAS grows, these chemicals can still make their way into your holiday celebrations. Here are some practical tips to help you minimize exposure and protect your loved ones over the coming weeks and in the New Year ahead:

Opt for PFAS-free cookware



PFAS originated in 1946 when DuPont first began developing non-stick cookware with Teflon™. As easy as it makes kitchen clean-up, many experts recommend avoiding using or gifting non-stick cookware by switching to stainless steel or cast-iron pots and pans. Wooden or bamboo utensils are another great kitchen alternative.



Be wary of waterproof



Ensure gifts for the campers, hikers, and nature enthusiasts in your life are safe by searching for a "PFAS-free " label. To repel rain, many waterproof clothing items and accessories are treated with PFAS , so look for items made of natural materials as an alternative



Carefully choose cosmetics



Unfortunately, many of the products directly applied to skin can contain harmful PFAS. When getting ready for holiday parties, opt for cosmetic brands committed to clean, chemical-free formulas, and apply regular mascara instead of waterproof mascara to limit potential PFAS exposure.



Bake with caution



Holiday treats and festive meals often come with packaging designed to handle grease. However, many grease-resistant papers and containers are treated with PFAS. Consider transferring takeout or baked goods into your own containers and avoid reheating food in its original packaging. When baking, opt for unbleached parchment paper or reusable silicone mats instead of non-stick alternatives.

Cory Watson Attorneys encourages individuals and businesses to stay informed about PFAS risks and advocate for cleaner, safer alternatives.

About Cory Watson Attorneys:

Cory Watson Attorneys is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, and Nashville, Tennessee. The firm has recovered more than 4 Billion for clients across the country. Cory Watson attorneys are frequently at the forefront of major class actions and multidistrict litigations involving dangerous pharmaceuticals and product liability, and are often appointed to leadership positions in national cases. Firm practice areas include Personal Injury, Product Liability, Class Action, Asbestos, Business & Commercial Litigation, Dangerous Pharmaceuticals, Defective Medical Devices, and Environmental/Toxic Torts.

