Tips on Cohesion in the Workplace From Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a business, cohesion is needed for optimal performance. Obtaining cohesion between employees and departments may not be easily gained, especially if the inner workings of the business don't always meet on a regular basis. Specific time set aside to remedy this may be necessary, says successful entrepreneur and owner of several businesses Brandon Frere. But having a healthy environment in the workplace might make many aspects of the business work more smoothly in the future.

Setting aside even just a little bit of time might help with bringing a workplace closer together. It may take varying practices for different businesses, but even simple things like once in a while having food brought in to the building can help employees take a few extra minutes during their day to relax and get to know one another. Actions like that promote friendlier relations between the departments by letting the workers have a chance to get to know co-workers they might not otherwise. It also can help lend a more positive view to whoever orchestrates the gatherings. Having occasional events like themed dress days can also be a chance to relax for the employees, especially if there is a worthwhile prize, like a week of casual dress. "If a workplace is completely serious 100 percent of the time, it can be stifling for workers and employers alike. Taking a chance to make a day a little brighter and easier can have more positive effects than people think, especially in the long term," says Frere.

Bringing a business together on the inside should be considered a valuable way to bring up productivity. If employees are more comfortable in their workplace and in their interactions with others, they may be able to smooth out or avoid problems that may otherwise occur. "Having a healthy work environment can be worked on and improved in many ways, but they can be made enjoyable too. Coming up with unique ways to enjoy a moment in the workday occasionally itself may be enough to start the process," says Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

