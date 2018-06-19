Tips on Social Media Strategy From Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Many companies find it difficult to measure the benefits of social media for their company. Does a post with 1,000 shares mean they will have an increase in products sold? Could a brand awareness campaign convert followers into customers? The answers to these questions differ from one company to the next. Brandon Frere, CEO and marketing expert, recommends that business leaders develop a consistent marketing strategy based on data analytics for their social media presence in order to maximize their ROI.

Credit: hugolacasse/Bigstock

"Business leaders need to remember how important data analysis is for developing their overall brand strategy. Whether the numbers are from their website, social media or email campaigns, they need to reflect on what was successful and what success means to them. For example, are we successful when we gain 100 new followers or 10 more sales?" says Frere. "Social media strategy is not an exact science and trends are constantly changing. CEOs or small business owners should try to be patient and look into different methods until they find one or several that work for their brand."

What are the tangible benefits of social media for consumers? For some, they are receiving good suggestions, finding better prices than brick-and-mortar stores, making new friends and networking for jobs. For businesses, digital marketing can increase sales when done correctly. According to a report, 72 percent of Millennials base their purchasing decisions for fashion and beauty products on what they see on Instagram. The same report showed that 71 percent of the users they questioned were more likely to buy a product online if a friend recommended it. This reveals a new trend in marketing, in which opinions and approval from peers are more sought-after than other methods of advertising.

"Peers help guide our clients through the complicated web of products and services advertised on the internet," commented Brandon Frere. "This is why I value the reviews I receive for my different enterprises, which our users can view on our company websites. We hope that our services instill confidence in our clients for their financial futures."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

FrereEnterprises.com

Related Images

social-media-is-an-important.jpg

Social Media is an Important Marketing Tool

Credit: hugolacasse/Bigstock

image2.png

Related Links

Frere Enterprises home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tips-on-social-media-strategy-from-brandon-frere-300668266.html

SOURCE Frere Enterprises

Related Links

http://www.FrereEnterprises.com

