THOUSAND PALMS, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is in full swing in the Coachella Valley, and residents are experiencing the intense heat that characterizes the season. In the face of soaring temperatures, finding ways to stay cool and save on energy costs becomes a top priority for many homeowners. Paul Mitchell's Air Care Inc. in Thousand Palms, a leading HVAC expert in the region, is dedicated to providing valuable tips to help residents beat the heat while keeping energy expenses in check.

Paul Mitchell's Air Care Inc. Paul Mitchell's Air Care Inc.

One of the most effective ways to manage energy costs during the summer is by optimizing thermostat settings. Setting the thermostat to higher temperatures when homeowners are away or asleep can lead to significant energy savings. Investing in a programmable thermostat allows for seamless adjustments based on daily routine, ensuring that the home remains comfortable while minimizing unnecessary energy consumption.

Another tip for saving on energy costs this summer is to prioritize regular maintenance of the AC system. Simple tasks such as changing air filters, cleaning vents, and scheduling professional tune-ups can improve the efficiency of AC units and reduce energy usage. By ensuring that the HVAC system is in top condition, homeowners can maximize cooling efficiency and lower their monthly energy bills.

In addition, maximizing natural ventilation can also help homeowners stay cool while cutting down on energy costs. Taking advantage of cooler evenings and mornings by opening windows to allow for airflow can help regulate indoor temperatures without over-relying on air conditioning. When paired with ceiling fans to circulate air, this can create a comfortable environment while reducing energy consumption.

If your AC unit is over ten years old, consider a replacement. The most efficient ACs can use up to 70% less energy than older units. "Call us and ask for the Paul Mitchell discount. We'll save you thousands," says founder Paul Mitchell.

As trusted HVAC experts in Coachella Valley, Paul Mitchell's Air Care Inc. is committed to supporting residents in their efforts to save on energy costs this summer. Learn more about the company here: https://www.pmaircare.com/

About Paul Mitchell's Air Care Inc.

Whether local homeowners require maintenance, repair, or installation services for their cooling system, Paul Mitchell's Air Care Inc. stands ready to deliver reliable solutions to help stay cool and energy-efficient throughout the summer months.

Contact Information

Name: Paul Mitchell

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 760-449-6975

SOURCE Paul Mitchell's Air Care Inc.