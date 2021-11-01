DULUTH, Ga., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the businessman Ismail Sirdah to held corporate events effectively, organizers should choose a virtual event management software carefully — one that supports a mixture of in-person and virtual participants.

Create compelling incentives

Prizes are expected at corporate events. Leaders can honor top performers and generate excitement when there are compelling incentives for a job well done. Among the most common performance incentives are:

Cash bonuses

Free vacations

Large gifts (company vehicle, appliances, etc.)

Promotions

To increase participation during the event, planners can also arrange for small or medium-sized gifts for event competitions, says Ismail Sirdah. These kinds of incentives include:

Gift certificates

Weekend retreats

Paid leave

Smaller gifts

Watches



Electronics



Apparel

Promote breakout sessions with colleagues

A growing trend in event marketing is known as micro experiences. A micro experience occurs when smaller groups bond at a marketing event. Planners can promote breakout sessions during the corporate event to produce these micro experiences.

Leaders can plan breakout sessions within the event schedule, such as discussion groups, mentorship sessions, or more intimate Q&A panels. Additionally, says Ismail Sirdah, planners can encourage attendees to get together for meals, mixers, or after the event.

Many organizations block out larger chunks of time in the schedule so that colleagues can venture into the community for fun team-building activities. This approach increases camaraderie and collaboration in the workplace according to Sirdah

