Tips to Save Time and Money on Home Maintenance from HouseLogic

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Many homeowners would be surprised to find out all the areas they are wasting money on maintaining their home. This month's "Secrets for Maintaining Your Home With Less Time, Money" spotlight from HouseLogic.com, the comprehensive website for homeowners from the National Association of Realtors®, features five articles and an infographic containing information, tips and advice on how homeowners can keep their home in tip-top shape without breaking the bank.

Check out the full spotlight at https://www.houselogic.com/spotlight/secrets-maintaining-your-home/.

Here are some of HouseLogic's suggestions keeping home upkeep costs down:

7 Household Expenses You're Probably Wasting Your Money On. There are plenty of areas where homeowners are spending money where they simply do not need to. Check out HouseLogic's list of common money mistakes, including buying budget light bulbs; the initial costs may be cheaper, but they die out more frequently and are harsher on energy bills than LED bulbs.

9 Money-Saving Tips That Grandma Never Told You About. People always say 'listen to your elders,' and for good reason! Grandparents understood the importance of pinching pennies before the DIY craze began. Look at HouseLogic's list of time-tested, money-saving tips, such as ditching paper towels and investing in washable rags.

The 5 Contractor Scams (and How to Avoid Them). While most contractors are hardworking professionals, it is crucial that homeowners are able to identify the bad apples among them. HouseLogic breaks down how to avoid some of the most common scams, such as if a contractor says he or she doesn't need to get a building permit or asks for more than 10 percent (or $1,000) up front.

You Only Think It's True: 10 Myths Costing You Time and Money. Some home maintenance tips are repeated with such frequency that everyone assumes they are true – but you cannot believe everything you hear! HouseLogic debunks some of the most costly home maintenance myths, including that running lemons through the garbage disposal will act as a natural cleaner when, in fact, the citric acid will actually corrode the metal parts of the disposal.

7 Tips and Tricks to Keep Your Home Cleaner Longer. Why clean twice when you only need to clean once? Check out HouseLogic's advice for making cleaning efforts last longer with tips like coating glass shower doors with a rain-repellent product made for car windshields, which will create an invisible barrier that causes water, oils and soap suds to roll off – like magic!

9 Habits for a Home That Always Feels Neat and Fresh. Look at HouseLogic's infographic highlighting two-minute habits every homeowner should adopt to keep their home clean all the time, such as making the bed every morning and always unloading a clean dishwasher.

For more information on home maintenance, visit HouseLogic.com.

HouseLogic is a free source of information that helps consumers make smart, confident decisions about all aspects of home ownership. Made possible by Realtors®, the site helps owners get the most value and enjoyment from their existing home and helps buyers and sellers make the best deal possible.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Information about NAR is available at www.nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom in the "About NAR" tab.

MEDIA COMMUNICATIONS

For further information contact:

Jane Dollinger, 202/383-1042

jdollinger@realtors.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tips-to-save-time-and-money-on-home-maintenance-from-houselogic-300661810.html

SOURCE National Association of Realtors

Related Links

http://www.realtor.org

