Tips To Scare Up A Safer Halloween

RICHMOND,Va., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient First wants everyone to enjoy the frightful fun this Halloween. Here are a few reminders to help ensure your "Trick-or-Treaters" have a fun and safe Halloween:

Know the route that your children will take if you do not go with them. Younger children should go with adults with at least one adult for every four children. If possible, give your children a cell phone and check in with them during the evening. Set a time for everyone to be home. Nobody eats their treats until checked by an adult. Wear bright clothing or reflective gear.

As an additional safety measure, Patient First will provide free safety blinkers at each of our medical centers in October (one per person, while supplies last). The blinking light may be attached to a costume to help increase visibility. Blinkers are available at the front desk of any Patient First location. No registration or medical care is required.

Adults should inspect the candy before allowing a child to enjoy the sweet rewards of their trick-or-treating. As an added precaution, Patient First will offer free digital X-ray imaging of Halloween candy. This is fun for the trick-or-treaters as they get to look at the peanuts and other treats inside of their candy. That makes for a happy visit to the doctor's office and may ease some anxiety when they are sick and return for another reason.

X-ray imaging provides parents peace of mind about the treats their children receive by possibly detecting objects like, glass, metal or plastic. Some materials may not appear in x-rays, so parent supervision is encouraged.

Candy may be brought into any Patient First from October 26th through November 3rd.

All Patient First Centers are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. 365 days a year. Patient First provides non-appointment urgent care for routine injuries and illnesses, as well as primary care for patients without a regular physician. Each center has on-site digital x-ray, laboratory, and prescription drugs. Patient First operates medical centers in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

