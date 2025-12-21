LONDON, Dec. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The StarLadder Budapest Major 2025 concluded with Team Vitality lifting their third Major title, defeating FaZe Clan 3–1 in the grand final. The win also cemented Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut's place in Counter-Strike history, as he claimed his third Major MVP award — the most by any player ever.

TipsGG Releases In-Depth Recap and Data Analysis of StarLadder Budapest Major 2025

Beyond the final result, TipsGG's recap focuses on what the numbers revealed across the entire event. The TipsGG Data Team tracked 10,149 individual tips from 221 unique sources, creating one of the most detailed datasets ever published for a Counter-Strike Major. The tournament featured 32 invited teams, a $1,250,000 prize pool, three 16-team Swiss stages, and single-elimination playoffs, culminating in the first-ever Major best-of-five grand final.

FaZe Clan's run stood out as one of the most volatile stories of the Major. Despite early stumbles in Stage 1, FaZe pushed all the way to the final — including multiple matches where they won as heavy underdogs. The report highlights how FaZe both punished and defied public expectations, even handing Vitality a surprise loss earlier in Stage 3 when Vitality were strong favorites in odds tracked by the TipsGG Data Team.

The analysis also breaks down the biggest upsets of the tournament, with underdog wins priced as high as 4.16 odds, and identifies "consensus flops" — matches where over 80% of tracked tips backed the losing side. In some cases, public confidence reached 100% in the wrong direction, making those games among the most shocking outcomes of the event.

"Majors are remembered not just for the winner, but for the trends they set," said Mykyta Nitchenko, Data Analyst and PR Manager at TipsGG. "By tracking more than ten thousand tips across the entire event, we were able to show where public confidence broke, which teams created chaos, and how pressure reshaped expectations match by match."

The full report goes deeper into team volatility rankings, blind-bet profitability, and tipster ROI leaderboards, offering a data-driven view of where favorites collapsed, underdogs thrived, and how the Budapest Major reshaped the competitive landscape.

