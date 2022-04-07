Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size to Grow by USD 528.89 mn | Rising Number of Automobile Buyers to Boost Growth | Technavio

Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2022-2026: Scope

The tire cord fabrics market report covers the following areas:

Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The rising number of automobile buyers is driving the tire cord fabrics market growth. The automotive industry was significantly affected in 2020 by the outbreak of COVID-19. Automobile sales in various countries, including China and US, witnessed a drastic decline in 2020. However, automobile manufacturers across the world experienced growth in production from Q3 2020 to Q1 2021. Moreover, automobile dealerships worldwide are trying to fulfill the changing personal requirements during the pandemic. Thus, the rise in demand for automobiles will lead to an increase in the demand for tires, which, in turn, will drive the global demand for tire cord fabrics during the forecast period.

Declining automotive production and sales are challenging the tire cord fabrics market growth. The outbreak of COVID-19 and its exponential spread across the world also affected this sector in 2020. Automotive sales showed an increase in some countries. However, this did not lead to the recovery of the sector. Challenges triggered by the temporary shutting down of businesses and the laying-off of employees across the world have been affecting automotive sales in all key regions. This, in turn, has been adversely affecting the demand for automotive all-season tires.

Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Replacement



OEM

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Tire Cord Fabrics Market, including Asahi Kasei Corp., Benninger AG, Century Enka Ltd., COLMANT COATED FABRICS, Cordenka GmbH and Co. KG, FORMOSA TAFFETA CO. LTD., Hyosung Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd., NV Bekaert SA, Sohrab Group, SRF Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Milliken and Co. among others.

Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist tire cord fabrics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tire cord fabrics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tire cord fabrics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tire cord fabrics market vendors

Tire Cord Fabrics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 528.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key consumer countries US, China, Thailand, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., Benninger AG, Century Enka Ltd., COLMANT COATED FABRICS, Cordenka GmbH and Co. KG, FORMOSA TAFFETA CO. LTD., Hyosung Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd., NV Bekaert SA, Sohrab Group, SRF Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Milliken and Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

