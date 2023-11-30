Tire-Derived Fuel Market to increase by USD 72.57 million during 2022-2027, Growing automotive fleets to drive the growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

30 Nov, 2023, 18:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tire-derived fuel market size is expected to grow by USD 72.57 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Shredded tire and Whole tire ), End-user (Cement kilns, Pulp and paper mills, and Utility and industrial boilers ), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tire-Derived Fuel Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tire-Derived Fuel Market 2023-2027

The growing automotive fleets drives the tire-derived fuel market. The rapid urbanization and the rising standards of living and consumer spending across the world leads to an increase in demand for automobiles over the years. The population in countries like China, India, and Nigeria is significantly increasing and thus, the rapid rise in industrialization and urbanization has led to an increasing demand for transportation. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample 

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the tire-derived fuel market: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Beta Analytic Inc., CH2E, Emanuel Tire LLC, Front Range Tire Recycle Inc., George K. Moss Co. Inc., Lakin Tire, Liberty Tire Recycling LLC, MS Tire Recycling LLC, Ragn-Sells Group, Reliable Tire Disposal, Renelux Cyprus Ltd., ResourceCo Pty Ltd., Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, Tire Disposal and Recycling Inc., Tire Stewardship Manitoba, Tyrec Ltd., Weibold, and West Coast Rubber Recycling Inc.
  • Tire-Derived Fuel Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 2.78% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The increase in demand for EVs and HEVs is an emerging tire-derives fuel market trend.
  • The adoption of REVs and HEVs in the automotive industry is growing.
  • This helps in reducing GHG emissions and shifts toward a sustainable ecosystem.
  • Furthermore, manufacturers have to comply with stringent regulations under the Paris Agreement. 

Challenge

  • The economic constraints related to tire recycling challenge the tire-derives fuel market.
  • The inadequate supply of scrap tires is a significant challenge for the market.
  • The transportation distance of tires or tire-derived fuel is limited owing to certain economic constraints of the scrap tire markets.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

By type, the shredded tire segment is significant during the forecast period. The National Institutes of Health performed a survey in 2017, which concluded that 43% of scrap tires were being converted into tyre-derived fuel. Furthermore, countries like the US, Canada, and China contribute to the preservation of the environment by using tire-derived fuel from shredded and scrap tires. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Related Reports:

The bunker fuel market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 29.32 billion.

The Defense Aircraft Aviation Fuel Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17,077.63 million. 

Tire-Derived Fuel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 72.57 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.78

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 74%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Beta Analytic Inc., CH2E, Emanuel Tire LLC, Front Range Tire Recycle Inc., George K. Moss Co. Inc., Lakin Tire, Liberty Tire Recycling LLC, MS Tire Recycling LLC, Ragn-Sells Group, Reliable Tire Disposal, Renelux Cyprus Ltd., ResourceCo Pty Ltd., Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, Tire Disposal and Recycling Inc., Tire Stewardship Manitoba, Tyrec Ltd., Weibold, and West Coast Rubber Recycling Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Healthcare IT Market size to grow by USD 168.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 46% of market growth - Technavio

Healthcare IT Market size to grow by USD 168.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 46% of market growth - Technavio

The healthcare IT market is expected to grow by USD 168.86 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's momentum will progress at a CAGR of...
Electronic Shelf Label Market size to grow USD 1.20 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the development of the IoT ecosystem - Technavio

Electronic Shelf Label Market size to grow USD 1.20 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the development of the IoT ecosystem - Technavio

The "electronic shelf label market by technology (radio frequency, infrared, and others), product (LCD ESL, full graphic E-paper ESL, and segmented...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.