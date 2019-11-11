Tire Discounters Raises Over $20,000 to Support Wounded Warrior Project®

CINCINNATI, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tire Discounters is honored to have raised $20,631 to support Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) during its "Labor is On Us" event, held at Tire Discounters locations in Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The first-of-its-kind, week-long donation drive ran October 24-31. During the event, Tire Discounters offered labor on the house for tire and oil changes. To support Wounded Warrior Project, customers generously donated $9,140, and Tire Discounters chipped in the rest by adding a one-dollar donation for every social media share, phone call, and appointment booked during the event to bring the total donation to $20,631. "The Labor Is on Us event was our way of saying thank you to all the men and women who keep us safe. We're honored to donate over twenty thousand dollars to support Wounded Warrior Project on behalf of our customers and employees," Jamie Ward, President.

For Tire Discounters employees, the event was about more than just offering labor on the house. Employees rallied behind the opportunity to raise funds to honor their coworkers, families, friends and neighbors who've served our country, by creating unique displays showcasing their patriotic pride. Funds raised in support of WWP will provide programs and services for warriors, which include access to mental and physical health care, employment assistance and education services. "We employ many veterans. Giving back to the Wounded Warrior Project was a cause close to many of our hearts," says Charles Curlee, Vice President Retail Sales, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran.

About Tire Discounters: Tire Discounters was founded by Chip Wood in 1976 and is still family-owned and operated. Chip remains the sole owner and company Chairman but, over the past several years, has been smoothly transitioning to the second generation of leadership. President, Jamie Ward, a valued employee for over 20 years, is now the driving force in the company day-to-day, working closely with Chip's children, Steven, Anna, and Evan Wood, to help them learn the business from the ground up.

Tire Discounters is currently the nation's seventh-largest independent tire retailer and is growing rapidly. The company leads the way in providing unique and innovative customer benefits, designed to make tires last longer and maximize the overall performance of a car or light truck. Tire Discounters' ASE-certified technicians provide routine automotive repair and factory scheduled maintenance. Tire Discounters currently employs more than 1,200 people in over 125 locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.tirediscounters.com.

