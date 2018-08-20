Tire Reinforcement Materials: Global Markets to 2023

LONDON, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Report Scope



This report forecasts the size of the market in current U.S. dollars for tire reinforcement materials in value terms for each material and/or volume terms from 2016 through 2023. It also forecasts the market size or output for:







- Tire reinforcement materials such as steel tire cord fabric, steel bead wire, polyester tire cord fabric, nylon tire cord fabric, rayon tire cord fabric, aramid tire cord fabric, PEN tire cord fabric and hybrid reinforcement materials.



- Tire types such as radial light-duty, radial heavy-duty, bias light-duty, bias heavy-duty, bicycle, motorcycle and other cycles. The tire reinforcement materials market is directly dependent on the tire industry, the performance of which is closely intertwined with the development of the automobile and cycle industries.







These forecasts are classified on the basis of product type, technology type, end application and region.







Report Includes:



- 96 data tables



- An overview of the advances and trends in tire reinforcement materials manufacturing, applications, and global and regional markets



- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023



- Discussion of tire reinforcements manufactured with steel, polyester, rayon, nylon, aramid, PEN (polyethylene naphthalate), and other materials



- Identification of key properties and advanced technologies of raw materials



- Profiles of major companies in the market, including Bekaert, Michelin, Hyosung, Toray Industries Inc., Kordsa Global and DuPont







Summary



This chapter provides a summary of the estimates and forecasts for the tire reinforcement material market. It also discusses the largest and fastest-growing markets, and it provides an overview of significant industry trends.



Here the global tire reinforcement market is broken down into two major segments: tire cord fabric and steel bead wire.



- Tire cord fabric is the material for manufacturing tire reinforcement components, such as carcasses, belt plies and cap plies. A tire cord fabric can be made of different materials, including steel, polyester, nylon, rayon, aramid and PEN.



- Bead wire is a tire component for anchoring the automotive tire to the rim. Bead wire is made of steel.







Reasons for Doing This Study



There are two reasons for doing this study:



- Tire reinforcement material manufacturers must understand market trends and new technologies in the industry to plan their production and research and development (R&D) for the next few years and beyond.



- Tire manufacturers must understand the market and technology trends related to tire reinforcement materials to plan tire design and R&D. A tire manufacturer has a number of aspects to consider when choosing a tire reinforcement material for making a tire: chemical composition, cost, size, weight, strength and construction. Advanced materials and market changes may allow tire engineers to design better or more cost-effective products.







