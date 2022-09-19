Tire Retreading Market in the US to Grow by USD 422.19 million, Lower Cost of Tire Retreading to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tire Retreading Market in the US by - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the tire retreading market in the US between 2021 and 2026 is USD 422.19 mn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tire Retreading Market in the US 2022-2026

Market Driver: The lower cost of tire retreading is driving the growth of the market. The cost-effectiveness of retreads is about 40% higher than new tires. This can help fleet operators achieve operational efficiency. The consumption of rubber in retreads is low, which reduces its cost and decreases the dependence of retreads on raw material price fluctuations. Moreover, multiple recycling of tires raises their lifecycle and reduces their cost. Thus, the low cost of tire retreading will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The availability of low-cost new tires is a challenge for the market. The demand for tires has increased in the last decade, though the supply has remained the same. This has led to a shortage of new tires in the market. In addition, imports from China have reduced the price of new tires further and bridged the price gap between new tires and retreads significantly. This gap is expected to reduce further in the coming years, which will compel retread players to optimize their operation and manufacturing to reduce the prices of retreads.

Market Segmentation

The tire retreading market in the US is segmented by product type (pre-cure and mold cure) and consumption pattern (domestic consumption and export). By product type, the pre-cure segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The tire retreading market in the US is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market has many established players and is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Vendors are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by developing advanced technologies for their new products. The competition in the market is expected to be high owing to the presence of established vendors. Moreover, the threat of rivalry will be high in the tire retreading market in the US during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Aviation Tires and Treads LLC

Best One Tire and Service

Blacks Tire and Auto Service

Bob Sumerel Tire

Boulevard Tire Center

CraftTire Inc.

Desser Holdings LLC

Dorsey Tire

Kilgore Tire Center

Les Schwab Tire Centers

McCarthy Tire

McWhorters Tire Co

New Pride Tire, Inc.

Parrish Tire Co.

Redburn Tire Co.

Southern Tire Mart

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Tredroc Tire Services

WILKERSON CO INC.

Ziegler Tire

Tire Retreading Market in the US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 422.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.58 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aviation Tires and Treads LLC, Best One Tire and Service, Blacks Tire and Auto Service, Bob Sumerel Tire, Boulevard Tire Center, CraftTire Inc., Desser Holdings LLC, Dorsey Tire, Kilgore Tire Center, Les Schwab Tire Centers, McCarthy Tire, McWhorters Tire Co, New Pride Tire, Inc., Parrish Tire Co., Redburn Tire Co., Southern Tire Mart, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Tredroc Tire Services, WILKERSON CO INC., and Ziegler Tire Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Pre-cure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Mold cure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Market Segmentation by Consumption Pattern

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Consumption Pattern

6.3 Domestic consumption - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Export - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Consumption Pattern

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aviation Tires and Treads LLC

10.4 Best One Tire and Service

10.5 Desser Holdings LLC

10.6 Dorsey Tire

10.7 Les Schwab Tire Centers

10.8 McCarthy Tire

10.9 New Pride Tire, Inc.

10.10 Parrish Tire Co.

10.11 Redburn Tire Co.

10.12 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

