Tire Retreading Market in US to grow by USD 814.89 million from 2023 to 2028, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Aviation Tires and Treads LLC, Best One Tire and Service & Blacks Tire and Auto Service, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tire retreading market in US is estimated to grow by USD 814.89 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.85%. The tire retreading market in US is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer tire retreading market in US are Aviation Tires and Treads LLC, Best One Tire and Service, Blacks Tire and Auto Service, Bob Sumerel Tire, Boulevard Tire Center, Bridgestone Corp., CraftTire Inc., Kilgore Tire Center, Les Schwab Tire Centers, McCarthy Tire, McWhorters Tire Co, New Pride Tire LLC, Parrish Tire Co., Pomps Tire Service Inc, Southern Tire Mart, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Tredroc Tire Services, VSE Corp., WILKERSON CO INC., and Ziegler Tire.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tire Retreading Market in US 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Aviation Tires and Treads LLC - The company offers tire retreading services which provide services for all components of the tire and are used to inspect for internal defects that may limit the retreadability of a carcass.

The company offers tire retreading services which provide services for all components of the tire and are used to inspect for internal defects that may limit the retreadability of a carcass. Best One Tire and Service - The company offers tire retreading services that provide a bandage process for applications such as commercial trucks, agricultural equipment, industrial vehicles, and more and can minimize costs and maximize performance with retreads.

The company offers tire retreading services that provide a bandage process for applications such as commercial trucks, agricultural equipment, industrial vehicles, and more and can minimize costs and maximize performance with retreads. Blacks Tire and Auto Service - The company offers tire retreading services that will restore the former luster of the vehicle, add another layer of durability, and reduce maintenance cleaning.

The company offers tire retreading services that will restore the former luster of the vehicle, add another layer of durability, and reduce maintenance cleaning.

Impactful driver- Lower cost of tire retreading

Lower cost of tire retreading Key Trend - Technological advances in tire retreading

The rising demand for premium quality retreading is an emerging market trend. This trend is gaining traction in the US due to the growing preference for premium retreading over budget tires (low-cost tires). Marangoni Tread North America Inc., a subsidiary of tire manufacturer Marangoni, has already introduced its blackline rings line, a premium quality retreading system. Additionally, the low-cost and high-quality service offered by retreaders will drive the growth of the tire retreading market in the US during the forecast period.

- Technological advances in tire retreading The rising demand for premium quality retreading is an emerging market trend. This trend is gaining traction in the US due to the growing preference for premium retreading over budget tires (low-cost tires). Marangoni Tread North America Inc., a subsidiary of tire manufacturer Marangoni, has already introduced its blackline rings line, a premium quality retreading system. Additionally, the low-cost and high-quality service offered by retreaders will drive the growth of the tire retreading market in the US during the forecast period. Major Challenges - Availability of low-cost new tires posing threats to retread tires. For instance, all major retread manufacturers extend some form of warranty each time a tire is retreaded. This reduces the cost of retreaded tires in case of potential failures.

Market Segmentation

The precure segment will contribute the largest share of the market. This process comprises the vulcanization of retread rubber separately, followed by its binding to the tire through the cushion gum. The manufacturers can run decentralized , smaller production units for their precure process. This results in massive savings on logistic costs and initial investment and gives flexibility to the operation.

Tire Retreading Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.85% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.69

