Tire Retreading Market Size in US to grow by USD 814.89 million from 2023 to 2028, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The tire retreading market in US is set for significant expansion, fueled by a confluence of factors driving demand and innovation. Recent projections indicate a substantial growth trajectory, with the market expected to soar by USD 814.89 million at a steady CAGR of 3.85% between 2023 and 2028.

Cost-Effectiveness and Environmental Sustainability Lead the Charge

One of the primary drivers behind this surge is the inherent cost-effectiveness and environmental sustainability offered by tire retreading. Fleet operators across the logistics sector are increasingly turning to retread tires to optimize their freight services while simultaneously reducing operational costs. Advancements in retreading technology have now made retreaded tires comparable in durability to new ones, making them an attractive option for consumers seeking economical solutions.

Escalating Demand in the Commercial Vehicle Sector

Furthermore, the burgeoning demand for Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M and HCVs) is contributing significantly to the expansion of the tire retreading market. As the commercial vehicle industry experiences revolutionary changes, including advancements in application, system integration, and electrification, the need for durable and cost-effective tire solutions becomes paramount. Developing economies like China, India, and members of ASEAN are witnessing rapid growth in commercial vehicle demand, further propelling the market forward.

Premium Quality Retreading on the Rise

In tandem with the growth in demand, there is a notable trend towards premium quality retreading in the US market. With a preference for premium retreading over budget tires, especially among large fleets and heavy goods vehicles, companies are increasingly focusing on offering enhanced durability and rolling resistance. Major players like Marangoni Tread North America Inc. have introduced premium retreading systems to cater to this growing demand segment.

Challenges and Opportunities

However, the market is not without its challenges. The availability of low-cost new tires poses a threat to the growth of the retreading industry, particularly with increased imports from countries like China. Despite this challenge, the market remains resilient, with strategic alliances, partnerships, and product/service launches driving competitiveness among market players.

Looking Ahead

As the market continues to evolve, stakeholders are proactively addressing key drivers and challenges to refine their strategies and gain a competitive edge. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness, the tire retreading market in the US is poised for robust growth in the coming years.

Conclusion

The tire retreading market in the US stands at a pivotal juncture, poised for significant expansion driven by factors like cost-effectiveness, environmental sustainability, and the escalating demand for commercial vehicles. With a focus on premium quality retreading and strategic initiatives, market players are gearing up to capitalize on emerging opportunities and overcome prevailing challenges, ensuring sustained growth and competitiveness in the dynamic landscape of the tire retreading industry.

