Tirebuyer and Tread Connection partner to create TREADSY Mobile Solutions

"The mobile tire replacement market is evolving quickly, and convenience is king for consumers," said Tirebuyer CEO Michael Welch. "This partnership gives us the capabilities to scale our mobile offering expeditiously, further enabling our manufacturing and retailer partners to address the booming mobile demand being driven by both consumers and fleet customers."

Tirebuyer will use TREADSY as the identity for its mobile solutions division, which will provide products and services to the mobile van market and other parts of the expanding digital motoring services ecosystem. Over 11,000 existing Tirebuyer brick and mortar install partners and over 80,000 American Tire Distributor customers and partners, will be given the opportunity to add a TREADSY van to their business to provide mobile tire installation services to their own consumers in exclusive geographic territories. Tread Connection's existing network of franchisees will be integrated with the TREADSY brand and technology that will also be assigned preferred territories within Tirebuyer.com.

Paul Hosage, president of Tread Connection said, "Our relationship with Tirebuyer was built on our shared vision of creating value for operators. In this unique marketplace, we wanted to ensure we could provide steady upside for our franchisees and their future sales income opportunity. TREADSY is a unique solution that will secure exclusive territories for our franchisees, and this partnership with Tirebuyer enables us to follow our strategic objective of becoming an innovative and market-leading mobile van operator in the U.S."

Welch added, "As a leader in the mobile tire retail business, we are thrilled to partner with Tread Connection. Thanks to the unique experience and expertise of Paul and his team, we now have the capability to build vans, in addition to providing training and support services, for our network partners and also anyone else wanting to enter the mobile tire market."

About Tirebuyer

Tirebuyer.com provides consumers, automotive retailers, and tire manufacturers advantages that no other online tire company can. Tirebuyer has a unique ability to help tire buyers find the tires that are right for them and connect them to a local automotive retailer to complete the service and installation—delivering a simple and seamless end-to-end shopping experience that delights consumers through every interaction with Tirebuyer.com. Awarded the Bizrate "Circle of Excellence" recognition six years in a row for exceptional online service and customer satisfaction, Tirebuyer.com started selling tires and wheels in 2009.

