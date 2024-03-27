Tired Legs? No Problem for PLAMECA!

The Nutraceutical Brand's VENALIGHT Capsules Are the Perfect Antidote to Tired Legs and Their Side Effects

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired legs syndrome is a common issue for many individuals. The restless, twitching symptoms can be distracting and uncomfortable and ultimately impact quality of life. PLAMECA's VENALIGHT PLUS CAPSULES were designed to restore circulation in the legs and eliminate the issue of restless legs.

Also called Restless Legs Syndrome, tired legs is a health condition that occurs when an individual feels a sudden urge to move their legs while in a resting position. This comes from a severe sense of discomfort that is described at different times as a crawling, throbbing, aching, itching, and even an electric sensation.

Restless legs symptoms often flare up in the evening or at night, interrupting both rest and sleep. Approximately one in 10 Americans has restless legs syndrome, with the condition being more likely among women and older people.

Mayo Clinic points out that moving is often the best way to ease symptoms, although this often only works for a short period of time. Other solutions include elevating troublesome legs and taking a cold shower.

Addressing nutritional and health concerns is important for long-term treatment and prevention. Maintaining a healthy weight is essential, as is lowering salt intake. Preventative measures can also be taken by using a consistent supplement, such as PLAMECA's VENALIGHT PLUS CAPSULES.

"VENALIGHT PLUS is ideal for the treatment and prevention of tired legs," says PLAMECA's managing director, Óscar Fernández. "Our customers often see relief from symptoms within a day, and the well-rounded formula is created with clean, wholesome ingredients, including Green Mango Extract and vitamin C."

These aren't the only ingredients in the VENALIGHT PLUS formula that support the circulatory system and help with blood circulation. For example, it also contains horse chestnut fruit, which is known for its ability to help with leg cramps . Butcher's broom also may help with blood circulation and inflammation . Red vine leaf extract and hesperidin are also present.

All that's required is to take one capsule per day with a glass of water, separate from the main meals. (As is always the case with any supplement, at-risk population groups should consult a healthcare professional before use.)

Tired legs are a common issue for many individuals, whether they develop due to warm weather, excessive weight gain, or simply standing for too long. PLAMECA's VENALIGHT PLUS CAPSULES are a safe, natural, and effective way to ease symptoms and help the body circulate blood through the legs smoothly again.

About Plameca

PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants — which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 35 countries. As the company celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, it has also invested $11 million in an aggressive plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.com .

