Accessory features:

Premium materials

304 stainless steel



Will not fade, pit, tarnish or rust

American made

Easy installation

Incredibly attractive options

Ease of installation is key, and items like the A/C duct covers install as easily as a sticker. But don't let the sticker fool you, each of these "stickers" uses the incredibly strong 3M adhesives known throughout the automotive and industrial worlds. It doesn't stop with the A/C covers. Jeep Wrangler owners can expect a wide variety of premium parts including the already on the market Star Spangled Grille. Made from 304 stainless steel the Star Spangled Grille installs simply behind your stock Jeep Wrangler grille providing maximum visibility while not interfering with the cooling of your engine.

Each of these premium Jeep Wrangler accessories installs like a sticker but has been designed to look like a factory option. Made entirely from premium 304 stainless steel, each Ford Raptor truck accessory is made in the USA by the skilled fabricators of American Car Craft. These unique Jeep Wrangler accessories are available now where ever American Car Craft products are sold.

Contact: Matthew Books , 727-861-1500, matt@americancarcraft.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tired-of-cheap-rugged-jeep-wrangler-goes-premium-300575642.html

SOURCE American Car Craft

