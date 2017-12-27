Tired of Cheap Rugged Jeep Wrangler Goes Premium

HUDSON, Fla., Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's headed to the trail or the store, the Jeep Wrangler is an established American icon. American Car Craft (https://americancarcraft.com) who specializes in creating premium accessories for a wide variety of muscle and luxury model vehicles, has designed a line of premium accessories for the Wrangler market.
With a full line of interior stainless steel accessories, officially licensed by Jeep, American Car Craft looks to give Jeep owners something to further increase the value of their remarkable vehicles.
Accessory features:
- Premium materials
- 304 stainless steel
- Will not fade, pit, tarnish or rust
- American made
- Easy installation
- Incredibly attractive options
Ease of installation is key, and items like the A/C duct covers install as easily as a sticker. But don't let the sticker fool you, each of these "stickers" uses the incredibly strong 3M adhesives known throughout the automotive and industrial worlds. It doesn't stop with the A/C covers. Jeep Wrangler owners can expect a wide variety of premium parts including the already on the market Star Spangled Grille. Made from 304 stainless steel the Star Spangled Grille installs simply behind your stock Jeep Wrangler grille providing maximum visibility while not interfering with the cooling of your engine.
Each of these premium Jeep Wrangler accessories installs like a sticker but has been designed to look like a factory option. Made entirely from premium 304 stainless steel, each Ford Raptor truck accessory is made in the USA by the skilled fabricators of American Car Craft. These unique Jeep Wrangler accessories are available now where ever American Car Craft products are sold.
Contact: Matthew Books , 727-861-1500, matt@americancarcraft.com
