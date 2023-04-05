Tired of Closed Captioning? New ZVOX Speaker Makes TV Dialogue Clear Using Patented Hearing Technology

Innovative Massachusetts company introduces simple-to-install, simple-to-use TV speaker with AccuVoice dialogue-clarifying technology & Bluetooth. $99.99

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZVOX, the world leader in voice clarifying technology, is introducing a new TV speaker to its acclaimed collection of dialogue-clarifying products. The compact AV120 AccuVoice TV Speaker with Bluetooth provides users with two levels of ZVOX's proprietary AccuVoice dialogue clarifying technology to "lift" TV dialogue out of background sounds, so users can hear every word – even at low volumes or during heavy action sequences. Specially priced at just $99.99, the AV120 is available in black or bronze on ZVOX.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and other retailers.

The AV120 AccuVoice TV Speaker clarifies the dialogue so viewers no longer need to watch TV with the volume on high. Available with black and bronze grill covers, the AV120 is currently available for $99.

No more subtitles! No more cranking up the volume. Hear every word, even at low volumes.

The AV120's patented AccuVoice dialogue clarification system uses techniques developed by the hearing aid industry to make voices crisp and easy to understand. It's especially great for people who watch British shows or find themselves watching TV with closed captioning. Even sports fans will benefit. AccuVoice helps understand the announcers over the crowds and bad audio mixing. And thanks to ZVOX's Output Leveling feature, users no longer have to endure loud commercials or big explosions – because the speaker will "smooth out" the volume levels.

Measuring 15" w x 2" h x 2.5" d, the low-profile speaker is designed for ease of use and placement. The AV120 has one connecting wire that plugs into a TV's audio output jack. Multiple cords are supplied for use with digital or analog connections. With Bluetooth, users can stream music or podcasts from their phones, tablets, or laptops. The remote control uses large, easy-to-read buttons for added user convenience.

AV120 TV Speaker: Key Features:

Two levels of AccuVoice boost, the patented technology lifts voices out of background noises – then clarifies them using digital algorithms

Bluetooth - Stream music or podcasts from your phone, tablet, or laptop

Simple remote control with easy-to-read buttons.

Output leveling feature tames loud commercials.

Simple to install – one connecting wire.

30-day return policy – try it in your own home.

One-year warranty.

The AV120 joins the ZVOX AV355 Sound Bar ($199.99), which features more levels of AccuVoice, a virtual subwoofer, and is Alexa-ready, as well as the new AV70 AccuVoice speaker ($99.99), the most versatile speaker in the world. It can be used as a conference call speaker, an audio accessory for a tablet, and as a personal TV speaker in a bedroom.

ZVOX: A New Kind of Audio Company. A New Kind of Hearing Health Company.

Committed to enhancing and discovering hearing solutions for 20 years, ZVOX was founded in 2003 by two long-time consumer electronics veterans (Tom Hannaher – Best Buy, Apple, Cambridge SoundWorks; and George Samuels – EPI, Ohm Acoustics, Genesis, Cambridge SoundWorks). Its first TV speaker has been described as the first commercially successful sound bar. In 2014, ZVOX introduced a landmark technology that would change the company's focus and establish it as the unrivaled leader in dialogue clarity enhancement. ZVOX's patented AccuVoice technology uses advanced algorithms to mimic the function of a hearing aid, resulting in a dramatically new level of dialogue boosting and voice clarity. With the launch of its first AccuVoice TV Speaker, ZVOX created a new category of dialogue clarifying soundbars, speakers, and headphones. Over 650,000 AccuVoice TV speakers have been sold. Today ZVOX offers a variety of hearing-related products including TV speakers, conference call speakers, wireless headphones, and hearing aids. Based in Swampscott, MA. ZVOX sells though zvox.com, Amazon, Walmart.com, BestBuy.com, HSN, and QVC, as well as selected retailers and catalog merchants.

