Tired of the Same Old Social Media and Streaming Services?

MILWAUKEE, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment has grown predictable and static, but we hope to change that through "Social Fiction". In 15 minutes, we'll change your perspective on the future of entertainment from recipient to participant and from imitator to performer.

What is Social Fiction?

Social Fiction is an art form that combines literature, photography, cinematography and theatrical performances into an interactive event displayed through social media platforms. Each performance can take place on a single social media platform or move between multiple platforms.

#PutItOnACake

The story is generally written in advance, however social media allows the audience to comment, participate and interact with the performers, which they may elect to respond to or ignore given their character's storyline, personality and plot goals. The characters and stories in each performance are fictional and must be stated as such, but are presented in a way to give the illusion of reality.

Given the nature of social media platforms, anyone with access to these platforms is able to attend and participate in the performance, although the social media applications must be downloaded in advance by the viewer and these apps may also require registration.

Upcoming Performances #PutItOnACake (Comedy) Wednesday, 24 March 2021 10:00 - 10:15 am Eastern Twitter: @FictionTheater & #PutItOnACake Happiness is a Cat… (Drama) Tuesday, 20 April 2021 11:00 - 11:15 am Eastern Instagram: @SocialFictionTheater Fountain of Youth (Action/Mystery) Friday, 21 May 2021 11:00 - 11:15 am Eastern Twitter: @FictionTheater & #SocialFictionTheater

Instagram: @SocialFictionTheater

How to Watch and Participate?

Simply download the social media applications that will be used for the performance then follow accounts / hashtags listed below the performance title to view and participate.

About Social Fiction Theater

Social Fiction Theater was founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave people fewer opportunities to socially interact and a stronger dependence on social media to provide entertainment and social interactions.(www.SocialFictionTheater.com)

