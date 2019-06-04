TireHub Enters New Market Within First Year of Operations

ATLANTA, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TireHub, the national tire distributor cofounded by Bridgestone Americas Inc. (Bridgestone) and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Goodyear), today announced that the company has opened a new TireHub Logistics Center (TLC) in Ft. Myers, Florida.

"Being able to expand into a new market within our first year of business is a milestone that we are incredibly proud of," said Peter Gibbons, chief executive officer of TireHub. "Ft. Myers is a perfect fit. We have customers there that have been previously served through TLCs in neighboring cities, and this expansion allows us to meet their needs with more frequent deliveries and exceptional personalized service. We are tremendously excited to have an official presence in the city."

Though this is the first new market expansion for TireHub, the company has already relocated centers in several existing cities to meet product demand in each respective area. TireHub plans to continually assess opportunities where it can better serve customers based on the needs of each market.

"Everything we do to grow our business is a testament to the consistent demand for premium Goodyear and Bridgestone tires," said Sylvia Wilks, vice president of operations at TireHub. "Our priority is to provide dealers and retailers what they need, when and where they need it. Opening Ft. Myers is a great example of that."

TireHub launched in July 2018 and operates 69 logistics centers in the U.S. As with all existing locations, customers in Ft. Myers will have access to the full passenger and light truck tire product lines from the Goodyear and Bridgestone companies, including Bridgestone, Goodyear, Dunlop, Firestone, Fuzion, Kelly and LeMans, as well as Toyo and select Goodyear and Kelly commercial tires.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, TireHub is a national tire distributor that provides U.S. tire dealers and retailers a comprehensive range of passenger and light truck tires from two of the world's leading tire companies, Bridgestone and Goodyear. TireHub offers easy online ordering, a knowledgeable and customer-focused sales force, breadth and depth of premium products and a nationwide footprint of logistics centers and warehouses. Created for tire experts by tire experts, TireHub will distribute the highest quality product possible so its customers can put their customers on tires they'll love. For more information, visit www.tirehub.com.

