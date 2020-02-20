Tirescanner.com Launches America's First Nationwide "At-Home" Tire Installation Service

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tirescanner (www.tirescanner.com), the leading U.S. online tire retailer, today announced the launch of its national, direct-to-consumer mobile tire installation service, to complement its nationwide network of brick and mortar partner locations. The new service enables customers to receive next-day, at-home installation of any brand/size tire, providing additional value for time-poor motorists and businesses who cannot afford downtime and need to keep their vehicle fleets on the road.

"Tirescanner is thrilled to announce the launch of our mobile installation program – the industry's first nationwide delivery and installation service," said Mike Welch, CEO and Founder, Tirescanner. "As well as offering the very best 'in-store' installation service, we are now able to look after our customers at their home or work.

Tirescanner's mobile install service is currently available in 35 states and will cover all 50 U.S. states by 2021. To take advantage of the at-home installation service, customers can select the "mobile install" option after entering their car and tire selection on the Tirescanner website.

"Our mission is simple, to deliver the world's best tire buying experience - by bringing together great value, the most convenient purchasing experience, and market-leading customer care. We anticipate our new mobile offering will prove very popular with businesses and time-poor consumers. It fits perfectly alongside our world-class brick and mortar network of independent partners, which now gives us coverage across 48 states." said Welch.

For more information on Tirescanner, visit www.tirescanner.com.

About Tirescanner

With a focus on end-to-end service, support, and selection, Tirescanner is transforming the $50+ billion U.S. tire market with a seamless, end-to-end platform enabling consumers to research, purchase and schedule tire installation appointments online. Tirescanner takes the guesswork out of the purchasing process while also supporting local businesses by partnering with trusted store and van tire retailers in every state.

Tirescanner is Americas first online marketplace dedicated to driving sales to the best brick & mortar tire retailers. With a particular focus on supporting the mid-sized & smaller retailers in the market, they offer easy integration of retailers onto the platform. The retailer keeps their margin, and only pays a modest commission when a sale has been processed. Local tire retailers and installers interested in working with Tirescanner, or those interested in learning more about the company or platform, are encouraged to reach out via the media contact information below, or by visiting www.tirescanner.com.

Tirescanner President Mike Welch sold Blackcircles.com, Europe's number one online tire retailer to Michelin in 2015 for $100m. Welch, who pioneered so-called 'click and fit' tire retailing in Europe which represented a world first at the time, has founded Tirescanner.com and Welch claims it will be "North America's first online portal for brick & mortar tire retailers".

SOURCE Tirescanner

