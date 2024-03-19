TireSet: A Non-Profit Tire Subscription Service Offering New "Tires for Life"

CAVE CREEK, Ariz., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TireSet, a pioneering non-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Cave Creek, Arizona, is delighted to announce a groundbreaking approach to tire purchasing and ownership. With a mission to make the roads much safer, TireSet is rolling out a subscription-based service that promises to make new, safe tires accessible to everyone, regardless of credit score or income level.

In the United States alone, millions of drivers face the perilous choice between safe mobility and other essential needs due to the high cost of tire replacements. TireSet is poised to change this narrative by offering a subscription service starting as low as $19.99 a month, ensuring that no driver has to compromise on safety or mobility because of financial constraints.

A Call for Investors and Strategic Partners

To further our mission, TireSet is actively seeking investors and strategic partners who share our vision of a safer, more inclusive future of mobility. Your investment will help us scale our operations, reach more people in need, and ultimately save lives by preventing accidents caused by unsafe tires.

Why Invest in TireSet?

Social Impact: Join us in a cause that not only promises significant returns on investment but also a tangible impact on society by making roads safer and supporting low-income families.

Innovative Business Model: Our subscription model is a first in the tire industry, offering a sustainable and scalable solution to a widespread problem.

Our subscription model is a first in the tire industry, offering a sustainable and scalable solution to a widespread problem. Market Potential: With millions of vehicles on the road in the US, the demand for tires is ever-present. TireSet addresses this demand in an affordable, accessible way.

Why Work with Us?

We have been working with low income and credit-challenge individuals and families for over a decade. We are Dan and Katie Marsh, owners of Dan the Tire Man, LLC, danthetireman.com where we sell tires, wheels and accessories on several no credit needed lease-to-own programs such as Progressive Leasing, Koalafi and Snap Finance. Dan has been in most all aspects of the tire industry for over 40 years. Katie manages the SEO, advertising, business strategies, and day-to-day operations. We have a large base of dedicated return customers as well as the knowledge of how to acquire new customers in need of tire financing.

For investment opportunities or to discuss partnership possibilities, please contact Dan and Katie Marsh at (207) 728-5644.

About TireSet

TireSet is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to making the roads safer by ensuring everyone has access to safe, new tires. Based in Cave Creek, Arizona, we will soon be offering a unique subscription service that makes tire ownership affordable for all. Learn more at tireset.net.

Contact:

Name: Katie & Dan Marsh

Organization: TireSet

Address: 4815 E. Carefree Hwy, Ste 108-198, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Phone: (207) 728-5644

Email: [email protected]

Website: tireset.net

