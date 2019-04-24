TIS Foundation Celebrates 25 Years of Empowering Women, Inspiring Families and Creating Real Community Change

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIS Foundation is celebrating and hosting its 25th Anniversary Gala on June 6 at the Marriott Marquis in our nation's capital. Influential personalities and powerful women from all around the world will be in attendance to celebrate the determination and fortitude of female leaders and entrepreneurs in our community. TIS has been serving the underprivileged and struggling communities in Africa, as well as right here in the D.C. area. This gala will shine a light on the collective and collaborative progress, as well as propel future endeavors with the support of each important guest joining the mission to create and inspire strong families.

Just a few of the special guests who will be attending this event.

Guests who will be in attendance of this extraordinary gala will have the chance to hear and support TIS' powerful message and meet special guests, such as Andromeda Peters (Miss United States), Flavour (International Recording Artist), Gizelle Bryant (Real Housewives of Potomac) and Guy Lambert (WPGC 95.5). TIS is also honored to announce the attendance of Lifetime Achievement Honoree and Former Congresswoman the Honorable Diane Edith Watson, as well as other influential political leaders. This gathering of like-minded guests is sure to sustain and motivate the community to continue to support their important mission and celebrate their successes.

TIS Foundation aims to provide support and services for families in need in the United States and African nations. By providing economic empowerment programs and crisis support, TIS has helped 20,000 individuals in the last 25 years. Its family and youth-centered initiatives are focused on filling gaps in critical community services to help families in crisis gain stability. TIS has a powerful mission that is fueled by a determined Founder and President Ogechukwu (Ogay) Irono. Ogay Irono's heartfelt speeches allow audiences to learn a little more about these initiatives, including community outreach, positive youth development and workforce development programs. The overall goal is to create pathways to opportunity by providing the proper skill training and guidance in entrepreneurship.

Ogay Irono was brought up in Nigeria and has always wanted to live a life of service that gives back to others. As someone who feels it is her duty to make a difference in the changing world around us, Irono's work with the TIS Foundation is nothing short of life-changing. "You have to support in any which way you can," says Irono. "If I can impact one person's life, I know I have made a difference. Because through one person, I will see the positive impact of our work through generations."

This upcoming gala is sure to be a powerful platform to spread Ogay Irono's vision and empower women and leaders in the D.C. community to join TIS' mission in a very personal way. An even more heartfelt surprise? TIS will be announcing the 2019 recipients of the TIS Foundation Historically Black Colleges and Universities Scholarship! Guests can anticipate an electric event filled with moving and heartfelt stories and eye-opening experiences. This gala will equip guests with valuable and engaging information to step up and be a part of the communities they wish to see in the world. TIS will encourage its attendees to build pride through this celebration of hard work. The TIS Foundation mission is simple: TIS wants to inspire and motivate while promoting the belief that one family, even just one person, can make a difference that lasts generations.

About TIS Foundation

Ending the cycle of poverty in Africa and the local D.C. community is the goal and core of the TIS mission. TIS believes this is possible by focusing on one family at a time and investing in their education, economic opportunities and by providing initiatives and empowerment programs to make this goal a reality. Since 1994, TIS has been providing critical support for individuals and families in need. They have provided this aid for families in crisis in the United States and in various African nations. TIS has focused on the impoverished and underserved in the rural African communities -- with a particular focus on women, children and endangered youth. TIS is developing a new generation of female entrepreneurs through skills training for employment in emerging and current industries. It starts at the source by creating educational opportunities for deserving children. The TIS message and success has spread from Africa to the D.C. area with the same fervor for creating successful families. Since TIS was founded, over $3.1M in donations have been provided for support services and over 10,000 children and youth benefit from these donations every year.

