TIS Foundation's 25th Anniversary Gala Honored Powerful Female Leaders and Celebrated Real Community Change

WASHINGTON, Jun 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIS Foundation (To Inspire Strong Families and Communities) has been working tirelessly on the front lines, fighting for struggling families in the D.C. community and internationally. On Thursday night, TIS celebrated their 25th year of service and received some highly deserved credit as big names in the community gathered to honor their achievements. Guests dressed to the nines, as well as sponsors, community members and international personalities, and flooded the Marriott Marquis. The gala provided an opportunity to take a moment to recognize the hard work and dedication of the special team behind the TIS name, who maintain their oath to create strong communities as far as their reach can take them.

TIS Foundation proudly continues to support the TIS HBCU Scholarship Program with a donation of one million dollars.

TIS Foundation was proud to present and showcase esteemed guests and performers onto the stage including a special musical performance by international recording artist Flavour, who was joined by special guest and protege Semah G. Weifur. The night was smoothly guided by the talented MC Dr. Renee Allen of The Renee Allen and Friends Show, with special guests such as Guy Lambert (WPGC 95.5), Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard (The Real Housewives of Potomac) and the reigning Miss United States, Andromeda Peters.

This beautiful evening was filled with special moments, as guests witnessed honorable attendees being recognized for reaching such heights. The TIS foundation took particular pride in highlighting powerful women in the community with multiple awards showcasing their grit, determination and achievements. The Honorable Karen Bass (U.S. Representative and Congressional Black Caucus Vice Chair) presented The Honorable Diane Edith Watson, former U.S. Representative, with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Congresswoman Watson delivered a heartfelt speech of empowerment and encouragement, gift-wrapped with humor and real-world advice, reminding us to lift each other up as we climb. Kenya Pierce, co-president and COO for Inglot VB, accepted the Honorary Women in Business award presented to her by her proud daughter, who emphasized the importance of empowerment between a mother and daughter.

Many other inspirational women took to the stage for not only acknowledgment but also to inspire and empower the audience to join hands and give back. To remember the importance and power behind a strong community. To pull others up when able and push past the roadblocks, misconceptions and ignorance of the world around us. Layli Miller-Muro (Founder and CEO of the Tahirih Justice Center), The Honorable Denise Nyakeru Tohisekedi (First Lady of the Democratic Republic of Congo), Melonie Johnson (President and COO of MGM National Harbor) and were shining examples of women who stand at the forefront of change, who inspire and lead us but also need us to step off the sidelines and act.

This exceptional night, filled with music, exciting special guests and, of course, fantastic food, could not have been possible without local community support, sponsors and donations. It is because of the generous support from the D.C. community that TIS was able to present Flavour and Semah G. Weifur with a large donation to the Christian Association for the Blind in Liberia. TIS Foundation didn't stop there. Applause filled the glittering ballroom when TIS announced a donation of one million dollars to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, which include Morgan State University, Bowie State University, Howard University, University of the District of Columbia, and Elizabeth City State University. Guests got a rare opportunity to see donations go directly to well-deserving causes, to witness good in action and real change become a possibility right in their home neighborhoods.

There was a message of motivation throughout this night of good works and celebration. Guests were encouraged to donate, pledge support or participate in a silent auction to continue the work of raising highly needed funds for the TIS foundation's monumental projects. All donations and proceeds from the 25th Anniversary Gala will be used to continue the great work TIS Foundation is doing in the D.C. area. They will continue to fund extracurricular activities for at-risk youth in the D.C. area, as well as fund higher education scholarships. In 2020, TIS will be building an Enterprise Center that focuses on career advancement and business training for those who may not have access to the right tools or education. As TIS looks towards the future, their goals for the next 25 years will far surpass the great work they have completed so far. This beautiful gala not only raised funds for a worthy cause but also raised awareness and acknowledgment of the TIS name. Join TIS's mission to build stronger families and prosperous communities rich in cultural pride, values and a hard work ethic. You can learn more about the TIS Foundation at tisfoundation.org.

About TIS Foundation

Ending the cycle of poverty in Africa and the local D.C. community is the goal and core of TIS's mission. TIS believes this is possible by focusing on one family at a time and investing in their education, economic opportunities and by providing initiatives and empowerment programs to make this goal a reality. Since 1994, TIS has been providing critical support for individuals and families in need. They have provided this aid for families in crisis in the United States and in various African nations. TIS has a powerful partnership with African Community Bridge Foundation (ACBF) in Africa that has brought purpose and hope for many found in need. Together, TIS and ACBF have focused on the impoverished and under-served in the rural African communities- with a particular focus on women, children and endangered youth. TIS is developing a new generation of female entrepreneurs through skills training for employment in emerging and current industries. They start at the source by creating educational opportunities for deserving children. TIS's message and success has spread from Africa to the D.C. area with the same fervor for creating successful families. Since TIS was founded, over $3.1 million worth of cash and materials have been provided for support services and over 10,000 children and youth benefit from these donations every year.

