TIS makes key hires to support growth in employee benefits and commercial insurance divisions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIS Insurance Services, Inc. (TIS) announces the onboarding of Spencer Nelson and Brad Starkey to its talented team of insurance specialists. Nelson is a business insurance consultant in the general commercial division, and Starkey is a client executive in the employee benefits division. TIS is one of Tennessee's largest independent insurance agencies, serving individuals and businesses in the Southeast.

Spencer Nelson, TIS Business Insurance Consultant, General Commercial Division Brad Starkey, TIS Client Executive, Employee Benefits Division

"We're excited to welcome these two talented client executives to TIS," said TIS CEO Donald B. Wake, CPCU. "Spencer and Brad will be active in the community and will be valuable assets to our clients and prospects."

Most recently with Anderson Insurance Associates, Nelson also worked for Liberty Mutual before joining TIS. He relocated to Knoxville from South Carolina to focus on business development. Nelson is a graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

"The reputation and brand of TIS in combination with the locally owned family atmosphere is why I decided to come to TIS," Nelson said. "I hope to have a successful and impactful career to serve the agency, my community, and provide for my family. I would like to develop longstanding relationships within the area and mutually partner with successful businesses."

Formerly a global client manager for A.P. Moller-Maersk, Starkey is known for his ability to build strong customer relationships. He holds a bachelor's degree in selling and sales management from Purdue University. Starkey will work with logistics companies and contractors to design customized employee benefits plans.

"TIS is a value driven organization that is focused on integrity. I also appreciated that TIS is privately held, which really allows us to make the best decisions on behalf of its customers," Starkey said. "My hope is that I can partner with regional companies to ensure that we as a community are providing strong benefits in order to recruit and retain top talent in the area."

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., TIS Insurance Services, Inc. (TIS) is an independent, privately-owned insurance consulting and brokerage agency. TIS has served the insurance needs of policyholders in Tennessee and throughout the Southeast since 1945. With over 100 employees, TIS is one of the largest independently owned insurance agencies in Tennessee. For more information, visit tisins.com.

