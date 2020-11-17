'Tis The Cheese'n: STOUFFER'S® Drops First-Ever Merch Collection Just In Time For The Holidays

The merchandise brings a cozy dose of comfort to pair with the brand's iconic comfort food classics. Set your kitchen timer – the collection launches today at noon Eastern at ShopStouffers.com . Items will continue to be added throughout the holiday shopping season and into the new year.

"Over the past year, our fans have been asking about branded merchandise – so we went to work creating items that really double down on comfort and taste – the heart of our brand," said Megan McLaughlin, brand marketing manager, STOUFFER'S. "It was a no-brainer to deliver even more comfort and coziness at a time when people need it most."

Whether shopping for yourself or the STOUFFER'S enthusiast in your life, noodling on what to buy from the collection is easy. Show off your gifting game with the perfect "Stocking STOUFFER'S," like gripper socks to keep you from sliding like a slippery noodle and hair scrunchies to tame your own layers. The merch line features a bowl-full of drool-worthy items, including:

Lasagna Department

"Lasagna To-Go" Insulated Fanny Pack

"It's Too Early To Spell Lasagna" Mug

"Layer Up" Sweatshirt

"Layer Up" Sweatpants

"Layer Up" Dog Sweatshirt

"Slice of Delight" 500 Piece Puzzle

"Live. Laugh. Love. Lasagna." Tee

"Lasagna Dreams" Onesie

"Too Hot To Handle" Oven Mitt

"Lost in the Layers" Pocket Tee

"Use Your Noodle" Pom Beanie

Hair Scrunchie

Mac & Cheese Department

"Mac Me So Happy" Allover Print Hooded Sweatshirt

"Mac Me So Happy" Allover Print Sweatpants

"Don't Talk To Me Until I've Had My Mac & Cheese" Mug

Assorted Tees

"Mac & Cheese & Comfort & Joy"



"I Put Ketchup On My Mac & Cheese"



"Mac & Cheese Is Self Care"

"Let's Canoodle" Sherpa Fleece Blanket

Mac & Cheese Noodle Gripper Socks

"Oodles of Noodles" Pocket Tee

"Catching Some Mac & Z's" Sleeping Bag

"Cheesy on the Eyes" Apron

"Sea of Cheese" 500 Piece Puzzle

Fans looking to complement their new swag with a tasty, trusted favorite can check out the freezer aisle at their local grocery store for STOUFFER'S® Lasagna with Meat & Sauce and STOUFFER'S® Macaroni & Cheese, available in various single-serve and multiserve sizes.

For more information and to stay up-to-date with the latest from STOUFFER'S, visit Stouffers.com or follow @stouffers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Happy shopping!

STOUFFER'S®

For nearly 100 years, STOUFFER'S®, a Nestlé USA brand, has made high quality, flavorful dishes that bring family and friends together over the taste of comfort. STOUFFER'S recipes are crafted with the goal of simplifying mealtime, offering all the love of a home cooked dish without the pain points. Now available in more than 100 varieties across single-serve and multi-serve formats, there is a STOUFFER'S recipe for any taste and occasion – including best-selling STOUFFER'S Macaroni & Cheese and hearty STOUFFER'S Lasagna with Meat & Sauce. As consumers' every day desires evolve, STOUFFER'S remains committed to adapting and expanding its offerings to meet changing needs and preferences – and keep them feeling happy and full. For product news and information, visit Stouffers.com . Find Stouffer's on social media at Facebook.com/Stouffers, Instagram.com/Stouffers and on Twitter at @stouffers .

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future for individuals and families, for our communities and for the planet. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth, and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Chameleon Cold Brew. With 2019 sales of $11 billion, Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-three consecutive years. For product news and information, visit Nestleusa.com or Facebook.com/NestleUSA.

