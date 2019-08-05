'Tis The (Pumpkin) Season: Sister Schubert's Introduces The Pumpkin Spice Roll

Real pumpkin puree that's baked into the dough

Savory cream cheese filling swirled right in

Cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice with every bite

And sweet, gooey vanilla icing drizzled on top

If anyone knows how to elevate something as familiar as pumpkin spice, it's Patricia "Sister Schubert" Barnes. After all, the Alabama baker and founder of Sister Schubert's practically transformed the frozen bread industry with her grandmother's delicious yeast roll recipe.

"Our new Pumpkin Spice Roll is the perfect, delicious addition to any weekend brunch, weeknight dinner, or spontaneous get-together this fall," said Sister. "Families and friends will swoon over the sweet, pumpkin spice scent that will fill the kitchen as the rolls bake to perfection in the oven."

The Pumpkin Spice Roll brings the same homemade taste and flavor as Sister Schubert's many other products, including the Dinner Yeast Roll, Parker House Roll, Cinnamon Roll, Sausage Wrap Roll and other favorites. Sister Schubert's products can be found in the frozen section at participating retailers and grocers throughout the country.

"Sister Schubert's Homemade Rolls are a foundational part of family meal traditions for the holidays, birthdays and other celebrations," said Sister. "Our new Pumpkin Spice Roll brings the same deliciousness now in a favorite seasonal flavor to your fall meals, so families and friends can continue to build memories over tasty rolls and heartwarming moments."

About Sister Schubert's

In 1989, Patricia "Sister Schubert" Barnes decided to share her love of baking with others using family recipes passed down through generations. Sister Schubert's Homemade Rolls now brings homemade flavor to family tables throughout the U.S. with several delicious frozen breads and rolls. Find our products in your nearest local grocer's freezer at https://www.sisterschuberts.com/where-to-buy/. To learn more about our brand's charitable effort 'Share The Warmth' and how we're giving back to local communities, visit https://www.sisterschuberts.com/our-story/.

