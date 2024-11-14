'Tis The Season - Chick-fil-A Fan Favorite Peppermint Chip Milkshake Returns

Sharing Peppermint Moments

Nothing signals the start of the holiday season like the return of Chick-fil-A's much-loved peppermint treats. Offering the perfect seasonal pick-me-up to share with family and friends, the limited-time items are back beginning November 18:

Peppermint Chip Milkshake : A returning festive favorite. Hand-spun Chick-fil-A Icedream ® dessert with bits of peppermint bark chips combined for a cool and creamy holiday treat.





A returning festive favorite. Hand-spun Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert with bits of peppermint bark chips combined for a cool and creamy holiday treat. Peppermint Iced Coffee : A refreshing seasonal twist on cold-brew coffee with peppermint syrup and pure cane syrup.





A refreshing seasonal twist on cold-brew coffee with peppermint syrup and pure cane syrup. Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee: A blend of cold-brew coffee, peppermint syrup, and Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert, mixed with peppermint bark chips for a frosty holiday delight.

"This year, we're thrilled to offer more ways for families to spend time together, with a shared meal of classic menu favorites and quality moments of connection with family and friends during the holidays," said Khalilah Cooper, vice president of brand strategy, advertising and media. "We hope to make this season a little brighter and more memorable for our Guests, creating new reasons to get together and celebrate with loved ones."

Make Movie Night a New Holiday Tradition with Legends of Evergreen Hills

This year Guests can enjoy creating holiday moments with their loved ones whether they are on-the-go, at home, or anywhere in-between. Families and friends can settle in to watch Chick-fil-A's brand-new original series, Legends of Evergreen Hills™. The first episode is available on YouTube and the remaining four episodes will be available exclusively in the new Chick-fil-A Play™ App. The five-part, 22-minute animated series is released weekly within the app and follows 12-year-old Sam and her friends as they embark on an adventure to save the fantastical world of Evergreen Hills. Each episode encourages family time over the holidays, whether watching together on the road or casting to your living room TV for cozy family viewing.

Beyond the Evergreen series, Guests can explore the new Chick-fil-A Play App with family and friends for quality time together during Christmas and beyond. Offering free digital fun and kid-friendly content including original shows, podcasts, games, recipes and much more, Guests can download the free app through their favorite app store beginning November 18.

Celebrate in Style: Holiday Merchandise is Here

Chick-fil-A fans can also show off their festive spirit with the latest holiday-inspired merchandise, available online at shop.chick-fil-a.com. From cozy crewneck sweatshirts and beanies for the whole family to stocking stuffers like earrings and socks, Chick-fil-A's exclusive holiday line is designed to bring a little extra cheer to gift-giving this season for the whole family.

To read more about how Chick-fil-A is celebrating the holiday season, visit chick-fil-a.com/stories.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by independent owner-operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. In 2023, the company shared plans to expand by 2030 into Europe and Asia. Chick-fil-A owner-operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts to address hunger, education, and making a positive impact. The family-owned and privately held company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.