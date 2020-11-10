'Tis the Season: Biochem® Launches Chocolate Peppermint Whey Isolate Protein

"No matter what the holiday table spread looks like this year, it's important that we pack enough healthy protein for peak holiday energy," says Dr. Audrey Ross, Senior National Educator at Biochem®. "Holiday enthusiasts can confidently indulge knowing their bodies are still getting some core nutrients they need to support their immune health with the addition of this delicious whey protein isolate.*"

For easy, everyday use, Chocolate Peppermint Whey Isolate Protein is perfect for blending into your morning iced coffee or shake. Better yet, for those who love to embrace time spent in the kitchen during the holidays, Biochem® has embodied its #NextLevelHoliday motto by partnering with culinary and cocktail experts Meg Galus, Executive Pastry Chef at BOKA Restaurant Group (Chicago), and Devon Tarby, Head Bartender at famed cocktail bar Death & Co. (New York, Denver, Los Angeles), who have shared creative and fun holiday-inspired dessert and cocktail recipes using Chocolate Peppermint Whey Isolate Protein as a key ingredient. Each exceptional recipe presents a unique way to use Chocolate Peppermint, showcasing just how versatile the protein powder can be:

Peppermint Twist Dark Chocolate Pudding [Recipe by Meg Galus ] — a smooth, rich spoonful of holiday flavor made with Biochem Chocolate Peppermint Protein Powder, Cocoa, Greek Yogurt, Vanilla, Coconut Sugar, Honey, and Sprinkles

[Recipe by ] a smooth, rich spoonful of holiday flavor made with Biochem Chocolate Peppermint Protein Powder, Cocoa, Greek Yogurt, Vanilla, Coconut Sugar, Honey, and Sprinkles Freshly Minted [Recipe by Devon Tarby]— a silky, balanced cocktail with a hint of mint, worth toasting at any holiday gathering that is made with Biochem Chocolate Peppermint Protein Powder, Grass Fed Half & Half (substitute almond milk), Reposado Tequila, Crème de Cacao

Dr. Ross states, "Through this partnership, we want to show people that you can keep your holiday traditions and still put your health first. By incorporating Biochem® into beloved seasonal recipes, the food and drink you consume will be more wholesome and fulfilling for your body, helping everyone lead a healthier holiday, that will carry into the New Year."

To continue the holiday cheer, Biochem® and sister brands Country Life Vitamins and Desert Essence have teamed up with Justine Ndiba, the winner of CBS' Love Island USA, for a giveaway. On November 16, the Love Island star will share a bundle of her favorite products from all three brands, including chocolate peppermint and totaling more than $300, for consumers nationwide to enter to win. To learn more about the giveaway and how to enter, follow @biochemprotein and @justinejoy312 on Instagram.

Biochem® Protein is available to purchase at biochemprotein.com and via Amazon . Stay connected by following on Instagram and by liking them on Facebook .

About Biochem®

Biochem® is a sister company of Country Life Vitamins that was founded in 2001, that creates clean and innovative protein powders that fuel consumers health, nutrition, and lifestyle goals. The company's key message, Science by Nature, speaks to the brand's core values-- sustainably sourcing ingredients directly from farmers, plants, + nature, while using emerging scientific tech and rigorous tests to ensure they're producing the most efficient, nutritious, delicious, and wholesome products. Biochem®'s award-winning formulas are designed for goal-driven achievers looking to conquer Next Level Living with a side of balance. Whether consumers are enhancing their current fitness routine, ramping up their energy for the demanding work week ahead, or juggling a household of kids while they homeschool, Biochem® has a personalized formula for every lifestyle.

