Tis the Season! Chick-fil-A® Brings Back Two Seasonal Menu Favorites and Offers Giftable Ideas for the Holidays

Seasonal Menu Favorites Return

First added to the menu in 2008, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake has become an annual tradition. The peppermint-flavored treat is hand-spun the old-fashioned way, combining Chick-fil-A Icedream® dessert with chips of peppermint bark topped with whipped cream and a cherry.*

Guests can also enjoy the seasonal comfort of Chicken Tortilla Soup, which has become an annual offering at restaurants since 2012. The soup features shredded chicken with navy and black beans — all in a white creamy base with a blend of vegetables and spices. Both the Chicken Tortilla Soup and the Peppermint Chip Milkshake are available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

"Every family has its own set of holiday traditions, and the Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup have become annual traditions for our Chick-fil-A guests," said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc. "During a year when the way we celebrate may feel a bit different, we hope these two seasonal favorites will help bring a touch of familiarity."

Holiday Gift Ideas from Chick-fil-A

In addition to the returning menu items, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants are also offering a selection of holiday gifts and merchandise, including a limited-edition holiday ornament, a boxed-set of signature Chick-fil-A 8 oz bottled sauces, seasonal gift cards, Milk & Cookie pairings, and more. See the full list of giftable ideas by visiting the Chick-fil-A 2020 Holiday Gift Guide. These items are only available for the holidays at select restaurants, while supplies last, so customers should contact their local restaurant for availability.

Sharing the Gift of Hope

Chick-fil-A also launches its annual holiday campaign today, anchored by a new animated short film to celebrate and encourage viewers with an uplifting message of hope. The purpose of the film is to remind us we can all make a difference in the lives around us by being a source of encouragement to each other. Visit Chick-fil-A.com/sparkhope to watch the film and share a virtual message with a loved one.

To learn more about Chick-fil-A and read stories about the company's food, people and customers across the country, visit thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com. Safe Service continues to be the top priority for the brand. For more information about Chick-fil-A's Safe Service standards, visit chick-fil-a.com/covid.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,600 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.

A leader in customer service satisfaction, Chick-fil-A was named top fast food restaurant in Newsweek's 2019 America's Best Customer Service report and received several honors in QSR's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards, including "The Most Respected Quick-Service Brand" and "Best Brand for Overall Experience". Additionally, Glassdoor named Chick-fil-A one of the top 100 best places to work in 2020. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com.

*Whipped cream and cherry toppings not included with Delivery orders.

