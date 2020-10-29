'Tis the Season for a Contact-less Greeting Card App

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone planning to ship a package, or have an online purchase delivery to a loved one this holiday season will love this app. The GIFgram technology has gained tremendous popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the second wave pressing so close to the holidays, the GIFgram app is helping us all bridge the "social distancing" gap by purposefully emphasizing the "SOCIAL" aspect of gift-giving.

GIFgram, the app that syncs the arrival of any delivered package with a personalized video message. Just import tracking number and get your selfie game ready! Skip the greeting card, send a GIFgram. Discover the new way to add customized messages to shipped packages. Imagine this: You receive a package, and then boom! A text message that includes a virtual greeting message from the sender plays. GIFgram, the official greeting card for online shipped gifts.

Compatible with USPS, FedEx, UPS, and DHL for any shipped package within the U.S., GIFgram is a safe and fun app that lets consumers sync the arrival of any delivered package with a personalized video message. Consumers can use the app to create a personalized video then enter the package tracking number. When the package that they ship gets delivered, the video is automatically texted to the recipient's mobile device.

Studies show that at least 93 million selfies or videos are taken per day and over 250 million packages are shipped & delivered per day. It is safe to say that combining our love for selfies with this year's heightened demand for shipping has created a new pathway that adds a spark to the gift-giving experience. While the GIFgram app is absolutely one of this season's best holiday "hacks," many users are giving the app a permanent home on their mobile devices.

Perfect for Fall Gifts, Holiday Gifts, Birthday Gifts, Wedding Gifts, Care Packages for College Students, Military Personnel and more!

Will people go out of their way to purchase a physical greeting card when they shop online & ship to loved ones? We think not. Have a joyful gift exchange and don't let this pandemic become the Grinch this holiday season. Discover GIFgram (https://gifgram.co) – Give Your Packages a Voice!

