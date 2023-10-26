'Tis the Season for Comfort Food, with a Creole Twist

OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --As the leaves change, cool breezes chill the air and the pumpkin spice brews, it's time for families to gather around the dinner tables for their favorite warm soups and stews. This hearty and tasty meal from Tony Chachere's is the perfect combination of your favorite soup and the robust flavors of lasagna – the delicious solution for those cool fall nights.

Lasagna Soup: This hearty and tasty meal from Tony Chachere’s and partner @eatforcheap is the perfect combination of your favorite soup and the robust flavors of lasagna – the delicious solution for those cool fall nights.
LASAGNA SOUP
By: @eatforcheap
INGREDIENTS
For the Soup:
1-2 Teaspoons Tony's Original Creole Seasoning
½ Yellow Onion, Diced (About a Cup)
1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
6-8 Cloves Garlic, Minced
½ Pound Italian Sausage, Hot or Mild
½ Pound Lean Ground Beef
2 Tablespoons Tomato Paste
1 Teaspoon Dried Basil
1 Teaspoon Dried Parsley
1 Teaspoon Dried Oregano
1 Teaspoon Italian Seasoning
½ Teaspoon Red Pepper, or to Taste
24 Ounces Marinara
½ Cup Heavy Cream
4-6 Cups Chicken Stock, Depending How Soupy You Want it
½ Pound Lasagna Noodles, Broken into Pieces
Handful of Fresh Basil
For the Ricotta Mixture:
½ Cup Parmesan
1 Cup Ricotta
1 Cup Mozzarella
¼ Cup Fresh Parsley
½ Teaspoon Tony's Original Creole Seasoning

PREPARATION

Prep Time:     

10 Minutes

Cook Time:     

30 Minutes

Serves:           

4-6
  1. In a medium bowl, combine your Parmesan, ricotta, mozzarella, parsley and Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Set aside.
  2. In a large soup pot or Dutch oven, heat your olive oil over medium heat. Add in the onion and cook for 4 minutes. Throw in the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
  3. Add in sausage and beef, breaking into pieces with a wooden spoon. Season with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning and the other seasonings. Cook until no longer pink.
  4. Add in your tomato paste and stir. Cook for a couple of minutes. Pour in your chicken broth and marinara. Bring to a boil.
  5. Pour in your lasagna noodle pieces, reduce heat and simmer for about 10 minutes or until al dente. Stir occasionally. Once the noodles are done, add in the heavy cream and freshly torn basil. Stir, serve and top with a dollop of the ricotta mixture. Enjoy!

About Tony Chachere's® 
For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.

