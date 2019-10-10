'Tis the Season for Giving at Tony Roma's® as Holiday Gift Card Promotion Returns

Customers will get a $15 bonus card with every purchase of $50 in gift cards either online or in-store, redeemable January 1-March 22 at participating Tony Roma's locations in the United States and Guam. Gift cards are one of the most popular gifts around the holiday season – the National Retail Federation annually ranks gift cards as the most requested item on wish lists.

"Gift cards make great gifts, because they encourage the recipient to go out and enjoy a nice meal, offering an experiential gift instead of material," said Hannah Ulm, Director of Marketing for Romacorp, Inc. "We see our Holiday Gift Card Promotion as just that – a fantastic opportunity to give the gift of quality time with a family-friendly dining experience to celebrate the holidays."

Tony Roma's is the largest casual dining concept that has specialized in its World-Famous Baby Back Ribs for almost 50 years. Other menu classics that have become fan favorites include the Onion Loaf appetizer and Romarita® cocktails.

Visit www.tonyromas.com for more information.

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Romacorp, Inc. has more than 135 restaurant locations on five continents and is one of the most globally-recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 49 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit www.tonyromas.com.

