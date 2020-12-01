'Tis the Season for Meiji Hello Panda!

The blue holiday package inspired by the brand's winter sports panda illustrations contains 20 giftable 0.5 oz. bags designed to share or enjoy individually. There are 5 design variations of the 70-calorie bag, each packed with crunchy, creamy, chocolatey treats.

This launch will mark the second introduction of seasonal MEIJI HELLO PANDA™ products after Halloween and Meiji® America Inc's Brand Manager expects more to follow. "The seasonal market provides a tremendous opportunity for us to introduce our unique, interactive snacking experience to new consumers," stated Geoffrey Guilfoile. "The iconic, hexagonal box is not only a great display at retail, but also the perfect package to express the brand's fun nature. We are thrilled to celebrate the winter holidays and upcoming seasons with our adorable pandas!"

MEIJI HELLO PANDA™ Holiday snacks are available nationwide in a 20 ct. 0.5 oz. multi-pack box with a $3.99 suggested retail price.

ABOUT MEIJI® AMERICA INC.

The Meiji Group was founded in Japan in 1916. It has provided a broad range of products built upon the accumulated knowledge and skills of its talented workforce for over a century. Its products are extensive and include confectionery, dairy, baby food, infant formula, sports nutritionals, health and beauty items, as well as pharmaceuticals.

Meiji America Inc., founded in 2011 as the United States division, manufactures and distributes a variety of unique confectionery and snack products including HELLO PANDA™, YAN YAN™ and CHOCOROOMS® as well as Stauffer's branded cookies and crackers in the US market. For more information, please follow Meiji America Inc. on Instagram @meijiamerica, Twitter @meijiamerica, Facebook www.facebook.com/meijiamerica, or visit www.meijiamerica.com.

SOURCE Meiji America Inc.