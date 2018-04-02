Tis the Season for the Reason to Visit Tuolumne County's Yosemite for Nearly 30 Days of Christmas

Columbia State Historic Park, http://www.visitcolumbiacalifornia.com/

On the first day of Christmas Tuolumne County gave to me a Miners Christmas with cider by the fire, handmade crafts and, Santa Clause. A Miners Christmas event is a holiday classic that is celebrated annually where visitors of all ages will enjoy the trip back in time in this 1850s Gold Rush town. After filling up on hot cider settle into a street front seat and watch the annual Equestrian Christmas Parade. Claimed to be the largest non-motorized parade in Northern California horses, mules, donkeys, and ponies glistening with glitter and dressed in the finest holiday attire trot down main street Columbia. Step into Nelson's Candy Kitchen for a sweet treat. This fifth-generation family owned candy store fills their shop and traveler's souls with the taste, site, and smell of authentic Christmas as their store is filled with giant candy canes, hand dipped chocolates, and holiday classics like marzipan and divinity. But what is so special about this candy store is they host a lottery to give guests the chance to make their own candy canes in the months of November and December. Winning the lottery can be difficult, but visitors can still watch through the windows or purchase their own giant candy canes. Visit http://www.columbiacandykitchen.com/ for more information on the candy cane making lottery. Warm the heart with the true meaning of Christmas at the Las Posadas Nativity Procession. Luminaries light the way for the re-enactment procession of Mary and Joseph and their donkey, three Wise Men, tax collector, the innkeeper, miners, musicians and other costumed townspeople. Visitors are invited to light a candle and join in on the procession.

On the second day of Christmas Tuolumne County gave to me holidays in a glass at Indigeny Reserve. Sip on hard apple cider and enjoy the scenic views of the surrounding apple orchards. Indigeny reserve has annual holiday events including corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and hay rides. Downtown Sonora transforms their streets into an enchanted experience with their Christmas Parade. The store-front windows are painted with delightful Christmas images and the street lamps are dressed in wreaths as all the townspeople, their families, and guests line-up to watch the decorative floats, school bands, firetrucks, and even Santa himself march through the town. Handmade gifts add a little extra meaning and warm the heart, so pick some up for loved ones at the Annual Sonora Christmas Craft and Musical Festival, https://www.fireonthemountain.com/general-information-apm9o.

On the third day of Christmas Tuolumne County gave to me an ugly pajama party. Inner Sanctum Cellars Tasting Room will host their annual Christmas Open House and there is no need to dress up as this event's dress code is ugly pajamas, https://www.innersanctumcellars.com/Events. Railtown 1897 State Historic adds to the holiday festivities with Polar Express™ Train Rides. All-Aboard, riders will enjoy hot cocoa and delicious cookies as they take a trip to the North Pole. Once there they will be greeted by the jolly old elf- Santa- who will gift each passenger with a silver sleigh bell. Learn all about the Polar Express Train Rides at, https://www.railtown1897.us/. Nurse those holiday overload hangovers with the 1859 Historic National Hotel New Year's Day Brunch. With specialties like eggs benedict, fresh squeezed orange juice mimosas, and fresh homestyle potatoes this brunch menu is a sure way to wrap-up the holiday season, http://www.national-hotel.com/our-calendar.html.

